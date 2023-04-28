One week after clinching one three-peat, the IUP women’s tennis team secured another one Sunday.
The Crimson Hawks defeated Slippery Rock, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon in Bloomsburg to win the PSAC team title for the third year in a row. Just as they did last year, the Hawks squared off against division rival Slippery Rock in the championship match, winning by the same 4-1 score as a season ago. IUP beat Millersville, 4-0, in Saturday’s semifinals to punch its ticket to the title match.
“I knew the team was capable of winning another PSAC title, so it was a kind of a relief when it happened,” said IUP coach Dave Jacobs.
In recent years, IUP has become the class of the PSAC in women’s tennis. The Hawks’ 2023 conference championship is the program’s fifth all-time, and they have won five of the last six PSAC crowns since 2017. A week earlier, IUP wrapped up the regular season by winning its third consecutive PSAC West Division title and fourth in five years.
With last weekend’s victories, the Hawks have won five successive matches and enter the NCAA tournament with a 12-9 overall record. Perhaps a lackluster mark by IUP’s lofty standards, it’s impressive when one considers the Crimson Hawks started the season 1-8 and have won 11 of 12 matches since then.
They’ll look to continue their hot play next week when they host the Atlantic Regional tournament at the Maple Street Courts. By finishing second in the final regional rankings, the Hawks earned the right to co-host the regional tournament on May 1-2.
The top seven teams in the Atlantic Region qualify for the tournament, with the No. 1 and 2 seeds co-hosting on their respective campuses. Charleston (W.Va.) earned the top seed and will serve as the other co-host.
To win the PSAC title, IUP needed to dispatch Slippery Rock for the second time this season. The Crimson Hawks won the regular-season meeting, 4-3, and Sunday’s rematch was equally challenging despite the 4-1 score.
Katy Graydon (junior, mathematics) clinched the championship for the Hawks with her 7-5, 6-3 victory at the No. 4 singles position, and she was honored with the PSAC most valuable player award for her determination and accomplishments. Not only did Graydon succeed in her singles match, she helped IUP secure the doubles point with partner Karolin Kirchtag (graduate student, sports studies) with a 6-2 win at the No. 1 doubles spot.
Continuing their winning streak together, Joanna Stralka (senior, biology pre-med) and Natalie Kmoskova (graduate student, sports management) finished with a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles. With that result, IUP assured itself of the doubles point, and the No. 3 doubles match was stopped with Laura Dunarova (graduate student, accounting MBA) and Lydia Vlachou (junior,public health) leading 6-5.
Similarly, in singles play, IUP won three of the first four completed matches to go ahead 4-1, and the final two matches were halted because no matter the result, it wouldn’t have changed the outcome. Kirchtag at No. 1 and Dunarova at No. 6 were both in the third set when the match was called.
Vlachou was the first IUP player to win a singles match, winning 6-4, 7-5 at the No. 5 spot, and Stralka followed shortly after with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win at No. 3. Graydon’s win at No. 4 put the finishing touch on yet another PSAC title for IUP.
Up next, IUP will face Shaw (N.C.) in Monday’s opening round of the Atlantic Regional at 10:00 a.m. Despite their No. 7 seed in the region, the Lady Bears (14-4) shouldn’t be taken lightly. They are the five-time defending Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) champions.
The winner of the IUP-Shaw match will face the winner of Slippery Rock-Fairmont State in Tuesday’s regional championship match with a berth to the Sweet 16 on the line.
“Moving forward, we know we can advance through the NCAA regionals so we are trying not to look further than the next match, only focusing on playing Shaw for now,” stated coach Jacobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.