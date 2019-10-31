Talons up, Hawk Nation.
Your Crimson Hawk field hockey squad is victorious after a hard-fought battle against the Mercyhurst Lakers.
On Wednesday night, IUP squared off against a 3–14 Lakers squad. This was the second matchup this season between these rival squads. Mercyhurst took the first match 2–1 in a shootout.
Wednesday’s game was an entirely different story. The Lakers came out of the gates hot and put up a first-quarter goal from Alexis Skibitsky.
IUP swiftly responded with a second-quarter goal from Brianna Lubarsky (senior, biology), who notched her team-leading ninth goal of the season.
It was a back and forth affair between both squads, neither one able to decide the game in regulation. Much of the same ensued in overtime, and it appeared that the game would need more time to decide a victor.
With only a few seconds left, midfielder Lizzi Clemmer (junior, undecided) managed to take possession for the Crimson Hawks and lead a 2–1 breakaway with freshman forward Blaise Cugini. With time winding down, Clemmer passed it to Cugini, who scored the game-winning goal.
The atmosphere was truly electric. Despite poor weather, players and fans were jumping with joy. The Hawks were able to defend their house on the last home game of the regular season.
After the game, Cugini detailed the final moments.
“Lizzi had the breakaway,” she said. “I knew this would be the last opportunity to take the game. This is the most important play of the season.”
This nail-biter was arguably one of the most exciting games of the season, and the Hawks responded well to the adversity. Despite poor playing conditions and a few questionable calls, IUP came out victorious.
This squad is no stranger to having to taking the long road to victory. This team has played its heart out and has held its own against some of the best competition Division II has to offer.
The Hawks have held two top-10 programs this season to only one goal. After a four-game losing skid, this squad has displayed nothing but true persistence.
“All season long, this team has been resilient,” head coach Gary Agard said. “That’s the word that comes to mind with this team. Even after their struggles, they kept the course and kept fighting.”
Agard and this squad are not done yet. With the top six teams in the standings making the playoffs, this win has positioned this team to put themselves in playoff contention.
Their next matchup is against the third-ranked Kutztown Golden Bears. With a win against Kutztown, the Hawks would clinch their spot in the PSAC post-season.
Five of the six teams have already clinched spots in the playoffs. The Golden Bears are joined by West Chester, East Stroudsburg, Shippensburg and Mansfield. The sixth and final seed will go to either the Crimson Hawks or Millersville.
The Marauders, once ranked No. 1 in the nation, have had a late-season collapse, losing four of their last five games to put them outside of the postseason as of now. All IUP needs to do is win and it is in, as Millersville is a game behind in the conference standings despite having two more wins than IUP overall.
It’s basically a must-win for the Crimson Hawks as the Marauders will face Seton Hill, which is winless in the conference.
Whether or not this squad will overcome the odds and make the playoffs remains to be seen. One thing is for certain for this squad: they have had to fight and earn everything this season.
This team would have it no other way. They are gritty, they are resilient, they are the Crimson Hawks. And they’re looking to keep it going into the playoffs.
