The IUP women’s basketball team fought hard offensively and even harder defensively to pull out a 71-53 victory on Saturday over East Stroudsburg University.
The Hawks (14-5, 9-5 PSAC) got off to a slow start in the first half, but soon after started to pick up momentum, outscoring ESU 42-26 during the second half.
Maria Cerro, a junior guard, recorded a game-high 24 points on an efficient 10-for-13 shooting effort to lead IUP, getting 15 of those points in the second half alone.
“We needed that win Saturday to catch our breath. Felt like the first time in a while that we had everyone available to play without any restrictions due to injuries,” said IUP coach Craig Carey.
After her reintroduction into the lineup, senior forward Alana Cardona was a big help in boosting the team, especially from 3-point range. Cardona missed IUP’s previous game against Slippery Rock, but she came bag in a big way Saturday, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. She was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.
“I thought Maria and Alana were great for us. Alana’s energy is something we had desperately been missing,” said Carey.
Sophomore guard Kiera Baughman also reached double digits in scoring with 13 points, while sophomore Gina Adams and senior Teirra Preston put in six points each.
The team’s leading rebounder, Preston also added six rebounds, but she came off the bench for the first time this season. Freshman Anna Rafferty entered the starting lineup in place of Preston. This was Rafferty’s first colligate start here at IUP.
Leading by just two at the halftime break, IUP quickly widened the margin to double figures with a 10-2 scoring run to open the third quarter. Baughman capped the run with a transition jumper and a 3-pointer for a 39-29 lead less than three minutes into the quarter.
The Crimson Hawks led by as many as 12 points on multiple occasions in the third – the last being a 49-37 advantage with 1:01 left in the quarter – before East Stroudsburg closed the gap again.
ESU (11-9, 7-7 PSAC) had an 18-point outing from Cassidy Saylor, who trimmed the deficit to as little as four points in the fourth quarter with great effort. The Warriors mounted a 10-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to get within 51-47 at the 8:48 mark of the fourth.
The Hawks responded, using a decisive 11-2 spurt near the midway point of the fourth to pull away for the rest of the game. It was a much-needed win following a deflating loss to Slippery Rock last week, which ended IUP’s 29-game winning streak against The Rock.
“We were locked in on defense for the most part, which took them out of their sets and kept the pace at where we wanted it,” said Carey.
Saylor got the Warriors off to a good start, scoring eight of her 18 points in the first quarter as ESU built a 15-11 lead after the opening 10 minutes. The Warriors took their biggest lead of the game, 17-11, early in the second quarter but then IUP got hot from 3-point range.
Cardona hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to level the score at 17, and Cerro made a layup to give IUP its first lead of the game, 19-17 at the 7:04 mark of the second. This started an 18-4 scoring run that put the Hawks in the lead for good.
IUP made five of its seven 3s for the game in the second quarter, with Cardona accounting for four of them and Cerro making the other as IUP jumped ahead of ESU by eight points, 29-21.
The Warriors chipped the deficit back to just two points at the break, 29-27, with back-to-back 3s from Ryan Weise, who posted 12 points and four rebounds on an off-shooting night for the Warriors. ESU shot just 35.7 percent for the game and 26.7 percent in the fourth quarter (4-for-15), while also having difficulty at the foul line, shooting just 5-for-16.
Conversely, IUP had one of its best shooting performances of the season. The Crimson Hawks shot 57.8 percent (26-for-45), yet they couldn’t put the game away earlier because they didn’t take care of the ball. IUP committed 22 turnovers.
“Still missed a lot of easy opportunities on offense to put the game away sooner but that is something we are continuing to work on. We need to continue to play with energy and attention to detail on both ends of the floor,” said Carey.
IUP heads to Seton Hill on Wednesday with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.
