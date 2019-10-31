Since it’ll technically still be “Halloweekend” by the time you read this, I hope it’s still relevant for me to talk about one of the most forgotten aspects of Halloween, or “spooky season” as us Generation Z’s like to call it – monsters.
And while I could sit here and attempt to explain the history of Halloween and its long-found connections with monsters to it enteritis; for the sake of my editors, I’ll leave that for you to look-up on your own time.
But, long story short, more than 2,000 years ago, pagans would dress up like monsters Oct. 31 to help keep evil spirits and ghosts away as the growing season ended and the new year came.
However, nowadays, it seems that kids have no interest in being a werewolf, ghost or witch for Halloween. No, they rather be a stupid “Fortnite” character or Nicki Minaj.
And maybe, whether we like to believe it or not, that’s less about us as a society getting soft and rather more about how kids today see monsters constantly in everyday-life.
I like to think country music artist Eric Church said it best.
“I’ve learned that the monsters ain’t the ones beneath the bed,” he sang in his 2018 track, “Monsters.”
Church, who was present at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and another 413 were left wounded, goes on to explain how people are the real monsters.
And after the recent tragedies we’ve all felt as Americans during the last several years, I think most would agree that monsters are really just dressed up as people.
But what makes a monster? And what is a monster?
Either under the bed or in the closet, they’re what kept some of us up at night as kids. They were also what some of us who fought them in the back yard while we pretended to be heroes.
They were even what the few of us, myself included, would write stories about defeating.
I always tried to carry that hero’s mentality with me throughout my pre and young-adult life, always trying to be someone others could depend and count on, especially when it mattered most.
However, that ability, along with always attempting to see the best in everyone, often made me naive, sometimes so naive that it would bring me face-to-face with some of these monsters.
These monsters, generally people who wear a mask to the outside world, can and will test your faith and morals.
But if there is one thing I believe in this world, it’s that there is nothing that a true hero can’t overcome.
In an interview with Church following his release of “Desperate Man,” his sixth-studio album that features “Monsters,” he says that just a little bit of light can make a difference.
And again, I don’t think that the 42-year-old singer-songwriter could’ve said it any better.
For instance, aside from wanting to share my fantasy football analysis and commentary, the main reason I first began writing these columns and eventually creating “The In-Between,” was because I wanted to be a light of hope and inspiration amongst all the other one-sided bullsh*t that lacks heart and perspective that you can find on the internet.
And as long as I believe that my best way to help defeat today’s monsters is by writing, I will certainly continue to do so.
Thanks for all the support, reads and listens out there so far this season, folks.
Now, let’s get to it.
Quarterback I’d Start This Week:
Tom Brady (New England): Although quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots have yet to be tested and needed to throw the ball because of their stellar defense, they have the fourth most pass attempts of any team this season.
Facing their biggest test of the season on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens, I expect Brady (QB6 on the season) to continue to be dominant when called upon.
Quarterback I’d Sit This Week:
Daniel Jones (New York Giants): Since his breakout performance in Week 3, Daniel Jones has been scored fewer than 13 fantasy points in four-of-five outings.
This week, against the Dallas Cowboys, a division rival that only allows 12.4 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, the only hope for Jones to be a serviceable fantasy option is capitalizing on the high-amount of garbage time he is likely to see.
Running Back I’d Start This Week:
Carlos Hyde (Houston): This call is a mixture of game flow and opportunity. Hyde, who, believe it or not, is 10th amongst running backs in rushing yards, has averaged 16.25 rushing attempts per game and has been effective, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
He gets a Jacksonville defense Sunday that allows a substantial 4.71 yards per rush. In a game where the Houston will likely be ahead and looking to kill some clock, volume and efficiency should earn Hyde another productive fantasy week.
Running Back I’d Sit This Week:
Mark Walton (Miami): Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins’ former starting running back was traded this week to the Arizona Cardinals. So, I will spare Drake and now turn my benching to the newly-appointed starter, Mark Walton.
While Walton has been effective in his given opportunities and should now see more work in Drake’s absence, I don’t see him reaching double-digit points this weekend against a Jets’ team that allows only 3.3 yards per carry.
The Jets main vulnerability to opposing running backs has been allowing goal-line touchdowns. And considering that Kalen Ballage has been the goal-line back in their few amounts of opportunities, Walton is a sit until that changes.
Wide Receiver I’d Start This Week:
D.K. Metcalf (Seattle): D.K. Metcalf, the rookie athletic-freak of a wide receiver, has been an absolute blessing for QB Russell Wilson this season. Metcalf, WR31 on the season, now gets a unimpressive Buccaneers’ secondary that is bottom-seven against opposing wide receivers and doesn’t seem to have any cornerback with the size to stop Metcalf in the red zone.
I expect a big day for all Seattle pass-catching options Sunday and for Metcalf to add to his season touchdown total (four).
Wide Receiver I’d Sit This Week:
Sammy Watkins (Kansas City): Since Sammy Watkins’ Week 1 output of 47.3 fantasy points, he has yet to score 40 points combined throughout the last seven weeks. While injury factors into some of that, this is the inconsistency we’ve always seen from Watkins.
On Sunday, the Chiefs take on the Vikings. And while the Vikings haven’t been as good as years’ past against opposing receivers, they allow the third-least yards per reception, nullifying Watkins’ big-play threat.
Oh, and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is expected to sit this week while still recovering from injury, leaving veteran Matt Moore under center once again.
Until Mahomes returns, most of the Chiefs offense is a tough start for me.
