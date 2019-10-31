Finding a franchise quarterback, even high in the first round of the draft, remains a crapshoot. The Steelers were lucky enough to have a lightning strike twice in 50 years with Terry Bradshaw in the 1970s and Big Ben Roethlisberger in the 2000s. Who knows when it will strike again in the vicinity of Heinz Field? But to already think it has, in the form of Mason Rudolph, is the real definition of fantasy football.

Photo: Barry Reeger | Special to PennLive

