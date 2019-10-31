This article contains opinion.
At last. Mike Tomlin finally won a game his team was the heavy favorite in.
A narrative that has agonized Pittsburgh fans for far too long. The wound is still fresh from the abysmal performances against Oakland and Denver last season.
The Steelers came out looking like they were still on the bye week going down 14–0 against the 0–7 Dolphins on Monday night. The biggest concern was Mason Rudolph’s junior varsity start. Mason looked like the starting quarterback for the South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs.
If you watched closely after his first pass went to the other team, Rudolph came to the sideline looking for the waterboy in hopes it was Bobby Boucher. Luckily, TJ Watt wasn’t playing any reindeer games and decided to save Rudolph. The defense played well as the game progressed.
However, as the game progressed, I couldn’t help but feel bittersweet. For the last five seasons, Pittsburgh has been a bona fide Super Bowl contender. This was primarily a result of their high-octane offense. The “Killer B’s” had the city on the edge of their lazy boys week in and week out pulling off remarkable victories. They had to do this because the defense was so damn bad.
The offseason had Pittsburgh fans rejoicing like they were going back to the Super Bowl this year. Why? Well, because they lost their best offensive weapons. Now, look at the Steelers. Game-changing defense and a game-losing offense.
Granted, if Ben Roethlisberger was playing, Pittsburgh would be in much better shape, but that is not the case. The defense is winning games, and they are the only reason games are even close. If only we had the Killer B’s for one more season.
Forget the past, because it is behind us. This Steeler season is not what fans hoped for but is a good sign for years to come. JuJu Smith-Schuster, despite plummeting statistically, has stepped up as a leader on this team and has made many big plays. For being the youngest wide receiver to succeed this well in NFL history, JuJu is the light at the end of the tunnel.
Offensively, the Steelers are anything but electrifying. Rudolph sits among the young guns of the league. His numbers are similar to Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Josh Allen and Kyle Allen. Everyone knows Rudolph has a little more to work with, but again, he is not losing us games.
Rudolph’s play is like when you mess up with the girl you’re trying to get. You aren’t playing to win her heart, but you are walking on some thin ice, so you better play it safe.
Although, with playboy Ben on the bench telling him to play the heart but father Tom telling him to play it safe, it seems he is stuck in the middle. Once a solid identity is found, Rudolph will be shining bright.
As for the season’s MVP, Watt, Steeler fans have nothing to worry about. That is, unless they decide to give out another team MVP at season’s end.
Nonetheless, Watt has been an animal out there. Blitzburgh is a name we hold dear. The last two seasons finishing first and second in sacks inspired hope.
So far through eight weeks, they have not let us down. Not to mention, our secondary being competent, and, as a bonus, they are turning the ball over.
Devin Bush is playing fantasticly for his rookie season. The front office made some aggressive and smart moves, trading up for Bush and a first rounder for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Chris Boswell is out of his slump, and once the injury bug stops infecting the running backs, the Steelers will have some nice depth.
This may not be the season we wanted but it is the season we got, so do the best with it. Sit down, shut up, drink a beer and enjoy the show from the North Side.
