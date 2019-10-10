IUP soccer is working toward another winning streak following its second consecutive win, defeating Clarion on the road 2–0.
Mahogany Willis (sophomore, communications media) was the first to score for the Crimson Hawks less than a minute into the second half. Alayna Ryan (freshman, criminology) put up an insurance goal in the 74th minute.
Both Willis and Ryan have scored in consecutive games for IUP, with Willis adding to her PSAC-leading goals total, which now stands at 11. Willis is tied for seventh in all of Division II in goals scored, three goals behind the leader.
Both teams accrued 12 shots, with five of IUP’s and two of Clarion’s being shots on goal. That made it a pretty simple night for Crimson Hawks goaltender Madeline Smakulski (junior, communications media) as she had to make only two saves.
At the halfway point of the season, IUP’s record generally lines up with its statistics. The Crimson Hawks have scored 15 goals during the season and have given up 12; that stretches out to an average of 1.67 goals per game for IUP and 1.33 for its opponents.
The Crimson Hawks have given up more shots than they’ve taken (127 to 117) but have made up for it in saves, leading opponents 67 to 65.
Willis has scored the majority of IUP’s goals, with Ryan’s pair of goals placing her in second.
Samantha Joyce (freshman, nursing) and Makenzie Witzel (junior, chemistry) are the only other IUP goalscorers in 2019. The only player without a goal but having multiple assists is Mya Hilliard (senior, developmental studies).
Smakulski has done the lion’s share of the goalkeeping thus far, putting up an .848 save percentage and accruing a 1.38 goals against average. The team’s scoring issues haven’t phased the goalkeeper, and she has a positive outlook heading into the second half of the season.
“I am confident in our offense, because we have multiple great players up top and have been working on our transitions forward as well as our shooting,” Smakulski said. “We have such an amazing group of girls, and our bond makes us better on and off of the field.”
IUP currently is tied with Seton Hill for the fourth and final postseason spot in the standings at 5–4. The Crimson Hawks are an impressive 4–1 at home, but 1–3 on the road.
The team’s next matchup comes Saturday at California (Pa.) with IUP playing four of its next five games following that one at home starting next week.
