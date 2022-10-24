It was do or die heading into Saturday’s game against Mercyhurst for the IUP women’s soccer team.
With Slippery Rock’s 2-0 victory against Edinboro on Saturday, the Crimson Hawks had fallen behind the Rock (5-3-7) by nine points in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division standings. With just three games remaining, IUP would need to run the table and win out in order to keep its playoff hopes alive, starting with the Lakers on Saturday.
The Crimson Hawks answered the bell with an all-around team performance, prevailing 2-0 against second-place Mercyhurst in Noreen Herlihy’s biggest game yet of her tenure as Crimson Hawks head coach. Mercyhurst (9-4-4 overall, 8-3-4 PSAC) has already secured a spot in the conference playoffs.
“We absolutely were very, very good today and were very good on both sides of the ball,” said Herlihy. “In possession we passed better, offensively we did the simple things well and so it was a good performance all over.”
With the win, IUP extended its unbeaten streak to five games. The Crimson Hawks have gone 2-0-3 with a pair of shutouts in their past five contests.
IUP received a big spark from leading scorer Hannah Scardina (junior, pre-physical therapy), who netted two first-half goals, her seventh and eighth of the season.
Scardina scored her first goal on the day in the 27th minute of the first half.
Scardina kicked the ball past a Lakers’ defender and came down on a breakaway. With a defender in pursuit, Scardina shot the ball passed the diving Mercyhurst goalkeeper, giving IUP a 1-0 advantage.
Scardina’s second marker of the game came just under 17 minutes later, in the 43rd minute.
Alayna Ryan (senior, business-management) sent a through ball past two Lakers’ defenders to Scardina who came down on another breakaway. The Mercyhurst goalkeeper made an aggressive move and tried to come out of the net to take the ball away but Scardina juked to the left and buried the ball into a then empty cage.
“Hannah [Scardina] was on form today,” said Herlihy. “She has that quality to score goals, and she had some great ones today.”
Leading 2-0 entering the break, IUP opened the second half with the lead for just the third time this season. While Mercyhurst challenged the Hawks, pouring on eight shot attempts and attempting six corner kicks in the second half alone, the Hawks were able to fend off the attack, securing the all-important victory.
“We just had to keep our discipline, keep doing what we were doing, don’t deviate from it and they did a real nice job,” said Herlihy. “The players dug deep and continued to not give them anything in the second half and that’s a testament to them.”
IUP finished the game with eight shot attempts, six shots on goal and four corner kicks. Scardina led the team with three shots on goal while Aislinn Meaney (graduate student, sports studies) had two.
Also giving the Hawks a clutch boost was goalkeeper Vanessa Berlin (junior, sports management), who made eight saves in her second shutout of the season.
“Vanessa was chosen today to do the job and she did it exceptionally well,” said Herlihy. “She came up big with some huge saves today.”
The Crimson Hawks (4-4-7 overall) are now 3-4-7 in the PSAC West with 16 points, trailing Slippery Rock by six points for the fourth and final spot in PSAC playoffs.
While IUP must win its remaining two games of the season, The Rock must also lose their final two games in order for the Hawks to obtain the last spot, meaning IUP does not control its own destiny.
The Hawks have played from behind in quite a few games this season and perhaps have played their best ball in some of those moments. For IUP to come from behind in this playoff race, the Hawks must use that same resolute mindset if they want to extend their season.
“We’ve been able to come from behind before throughout the entire season,” said Herlihy. “I told the team before the game that we have to keep this dream alive, keep grinding it out.
“I want this team to be gritty, I want this team to be committed, I want this team to make a push and they haven’t disappointed me.”
The Crimson Hawks will look to build on this win on Wednesday, when they host the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cats in their final home game of the season. IUP won the first meeting of the season, 4-2, on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.