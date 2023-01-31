It’s not even February yet, and the IUP men’s basketball team has already reached the coveted mark of 20 regular-season wins.
The Crimson Hawks clinched a 20-win season for the 14th consecutive year – not including the canceled 2020-21 season – and the 28th time in program history with Saturday’s 67-53 win over East Stroudsburg at the KCAC.
The streak dates back to 2008-09, Joe Lombardi’s third season as head coach, and the Crimson Hawks have accumulated an overall record of 367-69, including 230-39 against PSAC opponents, during that span.
Reaching the 20-win plateau and doing so consistently is a mark of excellence in college basketball, and that’s not lost on the Crimson Hawks, who have occupied the No. 1 ranking in the country for the past six weeks.
“It’s a tribute to our whole community, fundraising that they do and the support that they give us here. Without them, we couldn’t do this,” said IUP coach Joe Lombardi. “You could do it on a given year, but you can’t do it consistently if you don’t have these other things in place. That’s more of a tribute to all the people around us than it is to any coach.”
IUP has clinched 12 NCAA tournament births, won the Atlantic Region four times, and appeared in two Division II national championship games in 2010 and 2015. The Hawks have won seven PSAC tournament championships, including the previous three (2019, 2020 and 2022), and Lombardi has coached 44 players to All-PSAC honors since 2008-09.
“It’s a tribute to the administration,” Lombardi said. “They provide the resources to put us in a position to have enough good scholarship players.”
Quite possibly the only thing the Hawks have not been able to accomplish during the streak is start the season with 20 wins without a loss, until this year. The most consecutive wins to start a season came back in 1993-94, when IUP started 24-0 and the Hawks were eliminated in the Elite Eight by Cal State Bakersfield.
“It’s crazy to put it into perspective that we’ve won 20 straight and we still haven’t lost this season,” said starting point guard Dallis Dillard (sophomore).
IUP is in search of its first national title under Lombardi, and the third longest win streak to start a season in program history has certainly put the Hawks on a championship path. The Hawks have eight games remaining and have a chance to finish off the regular season unbeaten for the first time in school history.
“We’ve just been trying to take it one game at a time and as you keep taking it one game at a time, the wins will add up and then you could look back when it’s all said and done,” said Dillard. “We’re going to keep playing our same game and continue to take the preparation of each game seriously.”
