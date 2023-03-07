Sunday’s victory in the PSAC championship game was more than just another win for the IUP men’s basketball team.
Despite being outscored 7-0 over the final 4:45, the Crimson Hawks defeated Mercyhurst, 54-53, at Shippensburg’s Heiges Field House. With the win, IUP captured its fourth consecutive conference title, and 13th overall in program history.
Junior forward Ethan Porterfield, who was named the tournament MVP for the second consecutive year, knows a thing or two about winning PSAC titles. He’s been a part of IUP’s last three championship teams, and this might have been the most special one yet in his estimation.
“I’m at a loss for words,” said Porterfield. “I was just telling (assistant coach) Dan (Smay), that it gets better and better every time, and this is the best one so far. … I can’t even explain it. It’s just amazing.”
“I just want to give all glory to God for his blessings and his favors,” said IUP coach Joe Lombardi. “It’s just exciting to get one more for these players and to see their joy.”
No team has won more than three straight PSAC titles, let alone four, since Cheyney won five in a row from 1976 to 1980, and the last time anyone other than IUP claimed the title was in 2018.
“This was just a great milestone in our road,” said Dallis Dillard (sophomore). “I think we know where we want to get to, and that next stop is the NCAA tournament, but we are definitely going to enjoy this.”
This one might have been the hardest one yet for IUP during its four-peat.
The Crimson Hawks didn’t score over the last five minutes of the game and just barely escaped with the win when Mercyhurst’s Michael Bradley missed a long, desperation 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
IUP led by six points with just over five minutes to go in the second half when Tomiwa Sulaiman (sophomore) knocked down a jumper to put the Hawks up 54-46, their largest lead of the game. Little did IUP know Sulaiman’s shot would be the last time the Hawks would score for the rest of the game.
Aiden Reichert scored for Mercyhurst on its next possession, which cut the lead to 54-48. After a steal, Nicholas Lang, who made 4 of 6 on 3-point shots, knocked down his fourth 3 of the game and IUP, who was seemingly beginning to pull away, now only led by three. Jeff Planutis scored the game’s final basket at the 2:16 mark which cut the Hawks advantage to just one.
The Lakers turned up their defense following Sulaiman’s basket. IUP missed its final six shots and committed four turnovers, including two shot-clock violations, over the final 5:03. Perhaps the only thing Mercyhurst didn’t do well defensively down the stretch was rebound. The Hawks grabbed four offensive boards in the closing minutes, which helped them possess the ball for 1:49 of the final 2:16.
Leading 54-53 in the final 30 seconds, Dillard was forced to put up a 3-point shot just as the shot clock expired. He missed, Bradley grabbed the rebound and the Lakers called timeout with 2.3 seconds to play.
Bradley received the ensuing inbound pass far beyond the arc and put up a 3-point shot as the buzzer sounded which hit the back-iron, and the Hawks escaped with a close win for the second straight day. It was a similar ending to Saturday’s game, when East Stroudsburg missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in the semifinals and IUP won 67-64.
“It was like that ball was in the air longer than the whole second-half,” said Porterfield of Mercyhurst’s last-second shot. “That was a good defensive possession, a good defensive look and luckily they missed it.”
Porterfield led IUP in scoring in both games over the weekend and dropped 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting against Mercyhurst, along with four rebounds and a pair of assists. Shawndale Jones (graduate student) and Dave Morris (senior) added 12 points apiece Sunday, and Sulaiman posted yet another double-double – his 13th of the season – with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Porterfield averaged 19 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor in the two weekend games, though his impact goes far beyond the stat sheet.
“Man, that guy is the heart and soul of his team,” said Dillard. “It’s not just the scoring aspect of his game, he rebounded offensively and defensively during crunch time and he’s just a presence on the court all the time.”
All nine of Porterfield’s field goals were not only in the paint, but all pretty much came within three feet of the basket. Getting him the ball inside was a big part of IUP’s scoring output, helping the Hawks score 32 of their 54 points in the paint.
Porterfield was the unlikeliest of MVPs considering the nagging injuries he’s played through all season. Not only has it affected his statistics, it’s the reason he has sat out parts of, if not entire games, throughout the year.
“He’s a warrior, he wins tournament MVP’s, that’s just what he does,” said Lombardi. “I couldn't be prouder of him, knowing what he's been through. It's just the magnitude of it, to come out here and give us what he has, it’s an incredible blessing.”
When a team has won the three previous PSAC tournaments, won 30 games to just one loss on the season, had players pick up accolade after accolade, and had championship expectations far beyond just the conference level, a PSAC title can sort of get lost in the sauce, almost like it’s a guaranteed outcome. However, this win was just as significant as a conference championship should be, and then some for the Hawks.
Whether it be Ethan Porterfield being named tournament MVP after battling injury all season, or the fact that the Lakers’ Bradley got up a last-second shot which, had it fallen, would have won the game for the Lakers, or that IUP got revenge over the Lakers after they handed the Hawks their only loss of the year, there is a lot to be said for this championship effort.
“To be able to come back from so much and have my teammates behind me, to let him lead me, and to lead them, just means the world,” said Jones, who missed most of last season after he tore his ACL in the seventh game of the year. “We wanted this more than anything.”
It felt like IUP was in control for much of the game, up until the very end. The Hawks led for over 30 minutes of action and only trailed for 31 seconds in the game’s opening minute.
They maintained a lead between four and seven points for most of the second half. Even when the Lakers made a few shots or go on a run, IUP would respond with a 3, get an offensive rebound leading to a putback, to push the lead back up to two possessions.
A five-point advantage would be rather minuscule in normal circumstances, but in a tightly called, physical, championship battle where no buckets came easily, a lead even as small as that feels a little safer. It wasn’t until the final seconds that the win felt in jeopardy for the Hawks.
As for the win itself, avenging a loss is always sweet, but considering there was only one loss for IUP to avenge this season, this win had a little more incentive – Mercyhurst defeated the Hawks 62-49 on Feb. 6.
“They got us last time and I think that kind of just like helped us come out with the first hit,” Porterfield added. “We kind of had that chip on our shoulders.”
With the PSAC tournament in the rearview mirror, IUP will turn its focus to the NCAA tournament. The Hawks IUP secured the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Region and earned the right to host the regional tournament at the KCAC this weekend. The tournament tips off Saturday with four first-round games.
IUP plays Winston-Salem State at 5:00 p.m. IUP defeated the Rams 67-50 on Nov. 13, in just the second game of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.