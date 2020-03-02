The IUP lacrosse team lost their first game in their 2020 campaign as they dropped their home opener to Millersville University 20–10.
Both the Crimson Hawks and the Marauders were coming into the game 1–0 to start the season. Millersville kicked off the year with a 20–10 victory against Wilmington University. Millersville was ranked third in the East division of the PSAC coming into the year, and IUP was ranked third in the West. The matchup was even between the two teams and was sure to be telling of where the teams will go this season.
However, IUP struggled out the gate. The Crimson Hawks gave up two quick goals in the first four minutes of the game. IUP then traded blows with the Marauders over the course of the next 10 minutes in their attempt to stay in the game. Chloe Borland (sophomore, finance), Leah Hunter (sophomore, speech pathology) and Kayte Zeiler (junior, exercise science) scored, bringing IUP’s deficit to one.
Millersville continued their pressure while IUP was not able to keep up. The Marauders outscored the Crimson Hawks 10–2 to close out the half. Three of Millersville’s 10 goals came unassisted from Grace Cobaugh. This put IUP down 14–5 going into halftime.
In a last-ditch effort to not let the game get out of reach, the Crimson Hawks started the second half with a vengeance. IUP outscored Millersville 4–1 in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The scoring push came on the back of Jordan Kulp (freshman, nursing), who scored the final goal of the first half for IUP as well as two of the four in the run.
Even after the scoring push, IUP still found themselves down 15–9 with only 15 minutes left in the game. That is when Millersville sealed the win and took back all control of the game. The Marauders went on a five-goal scoring run that put the Crimson Hawks well out of reach. IUP scored one last goal in the remainder of the game, making the final score 20–10.
One of the largest issues for IUP was the variety of scoring threats for Millersville. Seven different players scored for the Marauders and three of them had four goals each. The offensive power overloaded the Crimson Hawk defense for much of the game.
However, this does not put IUP in a rough place but shows them areas for improvement as they shape together a very young team.
“There’s always room for improvement, but that is what we are doing every day we are out on the turf together, improving,” said IUP attacker, Victoria Kerkovich (junior, anthropology).
The Crimson Hawks, who started the season ranked at No. 25, are now out of action until spring break. This will give them plenty of time to make adjustments as they prepare for three games next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.