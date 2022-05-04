IUP’ women’s lacrosse suffers heartbreaking loss against Mercyhurst

In the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Quarterfinals the Crimson Hawks were taken out by the Mercyhurst Lakers, 8-7.
This loss puts the Hawks to an overall record of 12-6, and a conference record of 9-3.
Maggie Newton of Mercyhurst scored the game-winning goal with 5.5 seconds left at Saxon Stadium on Tuesday night.
The late goal by the Lakers ruined a second half comeback by the Crimson Hawks, as they outscored Mercyhurst 4-1 over a 10:35 time span in the fourth quarter.
That run included back-to-back goals by Sarah Reustle (sophomore, nursing), both on free position attempts, the latter of which gave IUP a 7-6 lead with 3:12 left to play.
Not even a minute after Reustle's go-ahead goal, the Lakers tied the score at 7-7.
They would then collect the ensuing draw control, but a caused turnover and ground ball pickup by Reustle put the ball back in IUP's sticks with 1:40 to play.
After the clear, IUP called a timeout and with under a minute to play drew a free position attempt.
The shot by Emme Mass (freshman, Entrepreneurship, and small business management) was saved, but Jordan Kulp (junior, nursing) intercepted Mercyhurst's clearing pass and after a few quick steps had a wide-open look at the net.
However, her shot came while she was falling and the ball unluckily hit the post, giving the Lakers the ball back with under 30 seconds left to play.
Mercyhurst called a timeout and after a few passes Newton was able to get a good look at the net and scored in the bottom left corner to secure the late victory for the Lakers.
Three of the Hawks really stood out during the game, and they were Sarah Reustle who had three goals, seven draw controls, three ground balls and one caused turnover, Katie Hibinger (senior, nursing) with two goals and Ashley Andrikanich (freshman, cybersecurity) with 12 saves and four ground balls.
Since this devastating loss for the Hawks, what is next on their schedule is they will now await word from the NCAA Selection Committee on if they are selected to the 16-team Division II tournament field.
The NCAA Selection Show is Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.
The NCAA Atlantic Region Championships will take place on Friday May 13 through Sunday May 15 times have yet to be determined.
