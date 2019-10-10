What it do, what it does, what it did and what the hell is happening in the NFL?
For starters, we have seen nine major quarterback changes since Week 1. It is impossible to decide who has the better story. Could it be all the hype around “Minshew Magic” down in Jacksonville or the new era in New York with “Danny Dimes?”
Not to mention Super–Man Cam found his kryptonite and it comes in the form of a 6-foot-2, 210-pound 23-year-old from Arizona named Kyle Allen. Although, Allen has had all his help come from the early MVP, Christian McCaffrey.
Hell, Hall of Fame-hopeful Andrew Luck retired two weeks before the season, and they’re still in playoff contention with Jacoby “Jabroni” Brissett. I could go on and on about these inexperienced quarterbacks. Safe to say, most of these teams are feeling comfortable with their young guns. However, there is one team that doesn’t: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Head coach Mike Tomlin is sitting in the hot seat, but there is no need to fear, Hot Take Jake is here to save the day. Listen up, Tomlin, sit down, shut up and drink a beer.
Sign Quinton Maxwell from the IUP Crimson Hawks. Who wouldn’t want a quarterback standing at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds? An absolute unit on the field with an Apollo 11 rocket of an arm. With 13 passing touchdowns, two rushing and an undefeated record, this kid is showing no signs of slowing down. The sky’s the limit for this Hawk, so why would you pass him up?
Devlin Hodges may be a world champion duck caller, but Quinton Maxwell is a Crimson freakin’ Hawk.
One of the best Division II schools in the nation, Indiana University of Pennsylvania breeds athletes. If Julian Edelman can win Super Bowl MVP coming from a “Where’s Waldo” school called Kent State, anything is possible.
A QB with more than 1,200 yards and a 65 completion percentage is something Tomlin needs. The passing offense in Pittsburgh sitting at 24th in the NFL can use major improvement. Maxwell himself already has six more touchdowns than Roethlisberger, Rudolph and Hodges combined. I know JuJu Smith-Schuster has the Indiana ties; I mean, he did just party with us last week. Sayonara, Big Ben and AB.Say hello to the new 412 connection, Quinton and JuJu.
Print the t-shirts, put it on a Terrible Towel, make the playoffs.
