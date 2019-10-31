On the road again.
The IUP football team is on the move this week as it will travel to Greensburg to take on the faltering 2–5 Seton Hill Griffins.
IUP is hoping to bring the heat back from its 35–0 shutout last week against Gannon into this match. The 19th-ranked Crimson Hawks are on a roll and are looking to climb the rankings with this matchup.
IUP’s defense was prolific last week, limiting the Golden Knights to fewer than 100 passing yards and sacking the quarterback three times. Quinton Maxwell (senior, business) and the Hawks’ offense hope to keep their momentum with the pass game this week.
Maxwell is ranked fourth in overall passing efficiency going into this matchup and is hoping to keep the proficient offensive game going. Maxwell connected with three different targets last week, including Duane Brown (redshirt sophomore, sport administration).
Brown has had one of the most dominant seasons you could hope for as a wideout. He has accumulated 13 receiving touchdowns this season, which is third in the nation, and has continued a streak of eight consecutive games with a receiving touchdown.
Seton Hill comes into this game hot off a demoralizing 37–10 loss against Edinboro last week. The Griffins struggled throughout a majority of the game and gave up the ball five times. Their passing game could never get going and gave up three interceptions.
Edinboro is no pushover; however, the Griffins had a variety of mental lapses in their game as they gave up 11 penalties, which killed any momentum they had.
“Their offensive line is young, and they do a lot with their offense” said head coach Paul Tortorella in his Oct. 28 edition of the coaches’ show.
Tortorella knows all too well that it is struggling teams like Seton Hill that can be the most dangerous for a team like IUP that is in contention for a national title.
“I believe they are going to play well, and they are going to give us their best shot like everyone else,” Tortorella said. “They do confuse defenses with their offense.”
With the playoffs looming, the Crimson Hawks could all too easily drop a very winnable game against a squad that has perpetually struggled this season.
The team is prepared and will keep this team’s eyes on the prize and keep them focused this week. In the words of Sylvester Stallone, “One step at a time. One punch at a time. One round at a time.”
The Hawks have the acumen and knowledge to beat any team in the country. Hopefully they can continue their two-game winning streak this week and push toward the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.