The No. 16 IUP Crimson Hawks football team faces its toughest challenge of the season Saturday, as long time rival No. 9 Slippery Rock hosts the Crimson Hawks in what is sure to be a battle of wills. Both teams come into this matchup with an impressive combined 10–0 record this season.
Slippery Rock is coming off a dominating 45–14 win in Erie against Mercyhurst. The Rock had a prolific rush defense as they did not allow Mercyhurst the opportunity to get their run game going by limiting them to -12 rushing yards.
This squad is led by quarterback Roland Rivers, who leads his squad in both passing and rushing. Rivers has thrown for 23 touchdowns this season and has shown that he is one of the best Division II has to offer.
IUP comes into this matchup flying high after a solid 17-6 win over California (Pa.) in the Coal Bowl. The Crimson Hawks played one of their best defensive performances this season as they held one of the PSAC’s best to fewer than 10 points and only 95 passing yards.
This Crimson Hawk offense has been prolific throughout this season and Duane Brown (junior, sport administration) has been a major contributor to this squad. Brown was named an IUP athlete of the week after putting up two touchdowns against the Vulcans last week. Brown has put himself in the mix as arguably one of the best wideouts in Division II and will likely see a lot of defensive attention Saturday.
This is the third time in the last four seasons that both squads will face each other ranked in the top 25. In recent history, The Rock has had the edge over IUP, with Slippery Rock winning six of the last ten meetings between the two teams. IUP’s last win against The Rock came in 2017.
Last season the Hawks missed their chance at making the playoffs, in no short part to Cal U and Slippery Rock, which forced two out of IUP’s three losses last year.
The 2019 IUP squad will be looking to make a statement. The players have been looking forward to this game and are ready for it.
Quinton Maxwell (senior, business) looked ahead to this back-to-back stretch of important games before the season.
“Back to back rivalry games on the road are going to be tough,” Maxwell said.
This squad knows how strong of a program the Rock has, and they have been mentally preparing for this matchup all season.
This has potential to be a matchup of the matchup of the two squads that will make the PSAC championship. This is more than just a game for these teams.
This is about pride; a battle between two of the top Division II teams that could be unforgettable.
