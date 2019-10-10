This article contains opinion.
The NHL season started just a little more than a week ago, and it for sure has been a thriller.
There are some teams that are already scratching their heads as to why they are doing so bad and others getting their first shutout of the season in their second game. That team would happen to be the Philadelphia Flyers.
All Flyers fans should be content and satisfied with their start of the season, because I know I am. The Flyers have only played two games so far eight days into the regular season, but that did not seem to bother the orange and black at all so far, especially not Wednesday when Philly faced its rivals, the New Jersey Devils.
This was the Flyers’ home opener, and they did not disappoint anybody except for their opponent. The Flyers had a very commanding 4–0 shutout win against them. A goose egg this early on for the Flyers is impressive, and getting that goose egg happened to be none other than the 21-year-old goaltender Carter Hart.
This was Hart’s first career shutout, and he was the youngest player ever to play as Flyer to get the shutout. Hart is one of the pieces so far of the Flyers’ early success.
The Flyers opened their first game against the Chicago Blackhawks with a 4–3 victory in the Czech Republic. The Flyers had the early lead in that game, and eventually Travis Konecny tallied a pair of goals and one assist in that game.
Hart had to be on his toes to keep the Flyers in the game at times, but the Flyers played great offensively and defensively and got the lead early on, which was why they got the great 1–0 start.
The second game was the best game for the Flyers so far when they played New Jersey, even though it was only their second game as mentioned earlier. Let’s break down all the success and why the Flyers were able to shutout a frustrated Devils team.
Hart played lights-out in net and Ivan Provorov put the first puck in the back of the net for Philadelphia. The Flyers had a lot of trouble scoring goals in the first period last season or even getting the lead which will be very important to keep doing in order to get better end results at the end of the game.
The penalty kill and powerplay were very successful for the Broad Street Bullies as well. These two aspects of their game were big reasons why the Flyers lost a lot of close games last year.
The penalty kill against the Devils was probably one of the best I have ever seen in a long time during a Flyers game. The biggest kill was the five-on-three later in the second period. The Flyers were not sitting back at all and really producing some heavy forechecking. Not to mention, Hart robbed Taylor Hall with his glove, which looked to be the save of the year so far. This was also the turning point in my eyes for the Flyers to really explode and get their offense going since veteran goaltender Cory Schneider was great right along Hart.
Claude Giroux was on a semi-breakaway and went right to his backhand and rang one off the crossbar. Claude had Cory beat. It just so happens that Michael Raffl would hit a dinger as well on a breakaway as he also got iron and not the back of the net. Chances were buzzing, and then finally, the pucks were starting to strike the back of the net. Kevin Hayes earned his first goal as a Flyer. The goals kept coming as Sean Couturier put one in to make it 3–0. Shortly after, Konecny made it 4-0.
The Flyers will head on a Western Canada three-day road trip coming up soon and will look to continue their success against Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.
