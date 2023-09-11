INDIANA, Pa. - The IUP football team was seconds away from a 2-0 start to the regular season.
The Crimson Hawks trailed East Stroudsburg 13-12 and possessed the football at the Warrior 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.
On third down, IUP quarterback Karst Hunter (redshirt-junior), ran the ball horizontally from the right side of the field to the left, in efforts to get a better angle for a field goal for right-footed kicker Nick Andrasi (sophomore, exercise science).
All that was left to do was let the game clock wind down until a second or two was left, call a timeout and kick the game-winning field goal as time expired, – that would have been the perfect scenario, had the Crimson Hawks had it their way.
The only problem was IUP didn’t have any timeouts left – despite many on the Hawks presuming they did. So, as the clock counted down, the kicking unit rushed out onto the field but were not able to get off a snap before the horn sounded, and IUP watched as ESU celebrated its first win over the Crimson Hawks since 1996.
“That’s just on us, as an offense, defense,” said, who threw for 284 yards. “We didn’t execute at times and we made it closer than it probably should have been. It’s a tough way to lose.
IUP coach Paul Tortorella wasn’t aware that the Hawks had run out of timeouts.
“I never heard the ref say [we had no timeouts],” Tortorella stated. “We were trying to score [a touchdown] but we didn’t want the ball on that right hash; that’s a terrible angle. We wanted to get the ball in the middle center of the field, which we did. We thought we had a timeout and the clock kept running.”
Even Hunter was unaware of the circumstances.
“I thought we had a timeout; we didn’t have a timeout.”
The time management fiasco in the final seconds spoiled what would have been Coach Tortorella’s 50th win at the helm for IUP. He would have been the second fastest in program history to reach that mark.
The rest of the game was a defensive battle with the exception of a few moments.
The Warriors had trouble finding sustainable offense throughout the day, however the game’s opening drive went well them.
ESU went 75 yards on 15 plays to take a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Rourke Colligan punched it into the endzone with a 2-yard rush to put the warriors out in front.
A few drives later the Hawks got on the board with a 43-yard field goal by Andrasi, which capped off an 8-play drive that went for 66 yards.
Both teams went cold for the rest of the half, and the teams went into the locker room with ESU out in front, 7-3.
An unexpected lightning delay took place during halftime, which kept the teams in the locker room for over an hour.
“I don’t think [the delay] had anything to do with anything.” Tortorella added. “We just kind of sit around, stay cool, hydrate. Obviously talk football, what we were going to do in the second half.”
Out of the delay, IUP went 75 yards on its opening drive to start the second half. Derek Lockhart (redshirt-senior) was the recipient of a 39-yard pass from Hunter in the endzone, accounting for the Hawks’ sole touchdown of the game, at the 10:51 mark of the third quarter.
IUP would add a field goal at the 13:33 mark of the fourth quarter, putting the Hawks up 12-7, but still leaving a window open for the Warriors to stay in the game.
“We needed to get up by more than one score,” Said Tortorella. “We had the ball on a bunch of different opportunities.”
After a 75-yard first drive, the Warriors accumulated just 116 yards on their next seven drives combined, until their final offensive drive of the game.
ESU had a chance to take back the lead as the Warriors lined up with 7:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, needing just one big play to do it.
ESU quarterback, Charlie McKee, completed a pass to Randy Fizer near the IUP 30-yard line. Fizer then proceeded to make an IUP defender miss and walked into the endzone for a 59-yard catch and run Touchdown. Just like that, the entire game flipped around in a matter of seconds.
Overall, IUP’s defense, like last week, proved to be the more-proficient side of the rock for the Hawks. They allowed 264 total yards, forced a turnover and got to the quarterback four times. With the exception of the first drive and a 59-yard pass, IUP’s defense, for the most part, held the Warriors in check.
“First series, we didn’t get off the field on third down a couple times then the big pass, double move, big play got us.” Tortorella added.
Quinn Zinobile (graduate student) shined again in the passing game for the Hawks, racking up 107 yards on seven catches. He combined for 14 catches and 235 yards during IUP’s first two games.
Leading the way defensively for the Warriors was 2021 All-American defensive lineman, Deshawn McCarthy. The Philadelphia native dominated the Hawks offensive line with two sacks and 3½ tackles for losses.
IUP’s 13-12 home, regular season-loss is the first of its kind since Oct. 30, 2021, when the Hawks fell 21-17 to Edinboro. 2021 was also the last time IUP lost its second game of the year after starting 1-0.
In college football, every game is as important as any other. So a loss at any time can be detrimental to a season, especially one that a team feels slipped through its hands. For the Crimson Hawks, it will be important to try and look towards the future, and not dwell on a game like this.
“We just have to regroup, it’s not a playoff loss,” Hunter said. “We still have [nine] games so we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”
The Hawks will look to rebound from the loss on Saturday when they play host to Shippensburg. Following that, IUP will travel to Mercyhurst on Sep. 23 to open up conference play.
