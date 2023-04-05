With Alex Swinnerton leading the way, the IUP men’s golf team placed three individuals among the top 10 finishers and won the team title Tuesday at the Edwin B. Cottrell Invitational hosted by West Chester.
Swinnerton (freshman, marketing) was the only golfer in the field of 48 to finish under par, carding a 4-under 138 to win the individual title by eight strokes for his first collegiate victory. It was the second straight week he finished a tournament under par, having also done so at The Trojan Invitational hosted by the University of Mount Olive on March 28.
As a team, the Crimson Hawks shot a 24-over 592 to run away with the team title and were the only team to shoot under 300 in both rounds of the tournament. Gannon finished a distant second with a 37-over 605. IUP and Gannon entered the second round tied.
Swinnerton posted a 1-under 70 in the opening round Monday and followed it up with a 3-under 68 on Tuesday, making him the only golfer to shoot under par in each round. His 68 was also the only round of the tournament in the 60s.
IUP’s Jackson Buccigross (graduate student, marketing) moved up eight places on the second day and placed second, and Guillermo Salazar (freshman, accounting) finished in a three-way tie for seventh to round out IUP’s top-10 finishers.
Buccigross carded an even-par 71 in the second round to make his move up the leaderboard and finished the tournament at 4-over 146. Meanwhile, Salazar shot a 9-over 151 (73-78).
Also competing for IUP were Shaun Fedor (senior, marketing), who tied for 18th place with a 16-over 158, and John Olsen (freshman, finance), who finished a stroke behind Fedor and in a tie for 21st.
Just like last week, Cameron Gerue (freshman, finance/accounting) competed as an individual and didn’t figure in the team scores, finishing in a tie for 29th with a 21-over 163.
With the individual win, Swinnerton earned PSAC Athlete of the Week honors for the third consecutive week on Wednesday, as announced by the league office.
The Crimson Hawks have a short turnaround before returning to action Friday at the Bill Blazer Memorial hosted by Ohio Dominican University.
TRACK AND FIELD
Outdoor track season is upon us and Kendall Branan (junior) couldn’t have started off the season much better than he did last weekend at Slippery Rock’s Dave Labor Invitational.
Branan placed first in the men’s 400-meter race with a blazing time of 47.92 seconds and was one of nine members of the IUP track and field team to finish on the podium with a top-eight finish in an individual event.
Branan was named the PSAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year on March 23 and finished seventh in the 800 at the Division II national championships on March 11.
Dan Gibney (sophomore, safety, health and environmental applied sciences) was the only other IUP athlete to win an event, running away with the men’s 3,000 steeplechase in a time of 9:50.53.
Adam Lechleitner (sophomore, nursing) and Owen Putt (freshman, criminology) made up the second-place finishers for IUP. Lechleitner, like Gibney, competed in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase, and crossed the finish line with a time of 10:17.81 while Putt finished behind Branan in the men’s 400 in 50.28 seconds.
Two Hawks placed third in their respective events. Trenton Jubin (sophomore, exercise science) posted a time of 22.22 seconds in the men’s 200 while Sarah Isenberg (sophomore, nursing) cleared the bar at 5 feet, 1 inch (1.55 meters) in the women’s high jump.
Others placing in the top eight in individual events were Lucas Pajak (freshman; safety, health and environmental applied sciences), who placed fourth in the men’s 5,000-meter run (15:42.92); Brynna Kelly (freshman), who took fifth in the women’s 100 hurdles (15.77); and Stella Kuntz (freshman, nursing), who finished eighth in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase (12:38.56).
The men’s 4x100 relay team rounded out the podium finishers for IUP. The relay team consisting of Jubin, Justin Egizio (sophomore, art education), Lawrence Anderson (senior, sports administration) and Noah Shannon-Hatchett (graduate student, exercise science) placed third with a time of 42.53.
The Crimson Hawks return to action this weekend with their only home meet of the season, the Ed Fry Invitational on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
IUP swept the PSAC West award honors this week. Delaney Patella (freshman, fashion merchandising) took home Athlete of the Week, and Tori Long (freshman, math education) claimed Pitcher of the Week. The two freshmen are part of a young core that helped IUP go 3-1 last week.
Patella played in all four games and batted 7-for-10, including going 6-for-6 during a doubleheader against Edinboro on Thursday, when she hit two home runs and drove in four
runs. Patella has accounted for five of the Hawks’ seven homers on the season and has the third-highest batting average on the team (.343).
Long won both of her starts last week, giving up a combined one earned run and four hits in 13.0 innings. Long owns a 5-2 record on the season and leads the IUP pitching staff with a 3.02 ERA.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Joanna Stralka earned her second consecutive PSAC West Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week award for her contributions in three IUP wins last week. The Hawks have begun to turn their season around a bit as they are riding a six-match winning streak following a 1-8 start to the year.
Stralka dominated in six total matches — three singles, three doubles — during the Crimson Hawks’ 3-0 week. She played two doubles matches with Natalie Kmoskova (graduate student, sports management), winning 6-1 and 6-2, before teaming up with Laura Dunarova (graduate student, accounting) in the final match of the week against Goldey-Beacom, in which they dominated 6-0.
In singles, Stralka only lost four games over three matches. Against Edinboro, she won 6-0, 6-1, then 6-0, 6-1 again against 32nd-ranked Wilmington before closing out the week with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Goldey-Beacom.
IUP (7-8) is now 4-0 in conference play and will take on Charleston (WV) on Friday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Maggie Marsteller (senior, marketing and economics) became the first IUP women’s lacrosse player of the season to earn a PSAC weekly award when she obtained the Defensive Player of the Week.
Marsteller has been a mainstay in a Crimson Hawk defensive unit that gives up the fourth-fewest goals per game in Division II (6.70). Marsteller had a combined five ground balls in a pair of wins over Shippensburg and Lock Haven last week.
