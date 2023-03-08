The IUP softball team traveled to Shippensburg for a neutral-site doubleheader against Pace University on Saturday, looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Crimson Hawks, the offense struggled and they lost 2-1 in eight innings in the first game and were shutout in the second game 7-0.
In the opener, Delaney Patella (freshman) scored IUP’s only run of both games to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the third inning after a wild throw from the catcher trying to catch Jess Cekada (freshman) stealing second base.
Amanda Fischer (junior) did her job in the circle, allowing five hits and no earned runs with four strikeouts over eight innings. Both of the Setters’ runs were unearned, with the first coming in the sixth inning and the winning run in the eighth.
IUP only had three hits and struck out 15 times in 28 plate appearances. Patella, Jaycee Haidze and Allyssa Schmidt accounted for IUP’s hits. Pace’s offense fared similarly in the first game, batting just 5-for-26 as a team.
Things didn’t get much better for IUP in the nightcap, as the Crimson Hawks batted 3-for-24 (.125) with three hits. Tess Smiley was the lone bright spot, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Bella Bucy (0-1) took the loss, giving up four earned runs on three hits in 2 2-3 innings.
IUP will travel to Clermont, Fla., next week for a 10-game road trip over spring break, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Shawndale Jones (graduate student) became the eighth straight IUP player, and eleventh in the last 13 years, to earn the PSAC West Athlete of the Year honor, the league office announced Friday. Jones was one of three IUP players named to the All-PSAC West First Team, along with guard Dave Morris (senior) and forward Tomiwa Sulaiman (sophomore).
Additionally, IUP longtime coach Joe Lombardi earned PSAC West Coach of the Year accolades. This is Lombardi's fifth career PSAC coach of the year honor, having also won it in 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2022.
Jones led the PSAC in scoring with 20.0 points per game, and he led IUP with 3.4 assists per game. Morris was second on the team and 16th in the PSAC with 15.2 points per game, while Sulaiman nearly averaged a double-double with 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He ranked third in the PSAC in rebounding,
With the PSAC championship in the books, IUP will host the NCAA Atlantic Regional for the fourth time in five seasons. First-round games begin Saturday, with the semifinals following on Sunday and the regional championship on Tuesday. IUP will face Winston-Salem State in the first round at 5 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sophomore guard Kiera Baughman earned All-PSAC West First Team honors, the league office announced Thursday. She played in all 28 games for the Crimson Hawks and led the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game. She ended the season with 119 rebounds, 84 assists and 43 steals, averaging 35 minutes per game.
Baughman and the Crimson Hawks enjoyed an 18-10 season and finished fourth in the PSAC West, qualifying for the PSAC playoffs for the 17th consecutive season. They lost a heartbreaker to Pitt-Johnstown, 68-66, in the first round on Feb. 27.
SWIMMING
Three IUP swimmers and two divers are set to compete in the NCAA Championships this week in Indianapolis. Additionally, two IUP relay teams also qualified.
Headlining IUP’s contingent is the duo of Rachel Johnson (senior) and Paige Mikesell (graduate student), both of whom are former All-Americans. Mikesell is set to compete individually in the 200-meter butterfly, 100 fly and 200 individual medley, and she will also swim on IUP’s 200 and 400 medley relays.
Johnson will also compete in three individual events: 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, and she, too, will swim a leg on the 200 and 400 medley relays. Jordan Crupie (freshman) and Amber Baldani (senior) will join Johnson and Mikesell on the relay teams.
On the men’s side, Athanasios Diamantidis (junior) will represent IUP in the 200-meter breaststroke.
Divers Allison Brownlee (senior) and Nicholas Roddy (freshman) will be the first to compete for IUP in the primary qualifiers.
