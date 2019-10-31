Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates scoring the first of two goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates defenseman Olli Maatta (3) and defenseman Matt Niskanen (2), in the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Monday, April 28, 2014. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/MCT)