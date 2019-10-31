It’s been an up-and-down kind of week for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
After the shutout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Pens fought back-to-back games against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Those games both came with similar outcomes, creating a three-game losing streak.
But not all news during the week was bad.
Teddy Blueger scored his first goal of the season against the Panthers’ net minder, Sergei Bobrovsky. Patric Hörnqvist also tallied his first goal against Florida but ended ultimately in defeat after three goals made it past Matt Murray, plus an empty netter.
Next on the southern road trip was the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Lightning was on a three-game winning streak before taking on Pittsburgh at Amalie Arena. Brandon Tanev and Jake Guentzel managed to tally two goals during the second period, but Tampa walked away with three.
The Penguins fell short by a goal, though after a controversial “no-goal” called later in the third, Vasilevsky “saved” the puck with his glove hand but seemingly had passed the goal line.
Pittsburgh felt robbed of not pushing the game into OT. The Penguins’ road trip didn’t go as expected, but it could’ve been much worse, considering the situation of their team.
Friday and Saturday brought good news toward the club’s salary cap and encouraging insights with players.
Pens fans woke up Friday to see that D-man Erik Gudbranson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks. In return, they received forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2022 seventh-round pick. Given some of the names on the Penguins team that are unsigned or in need of a new contract, GMJR worked it out just the way he wanted.
Bryan Rust started his first regular season game since being out due to injury late in the preseason. Rusty scored in his first game back, so clearly there isn’t any rust to be found on the Pittsburgh veteran.
The Dallas game also brought back Nick Bjugstad from injury. Dominik Kahun scored his first goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rust and Bjugstad’s return helped add to the shutout of 3–0 against the Stars on Saturday night. It was a much-deserved win after the upset over the previous road games.
Pittsburgh was back home Tuesday night facing off against Pennsylvania rival, the Philadelphia Flyers. After the first period, Pittsburgh was up 4–0. Justin Schultz scored his first of the season and helped lead the Penguins to a 7–1 victory against the Flyers.
Alex Galchenyuk and Brian Dumoulin made their first appearance against Philly at PPG Paints Arena since both were injured. Evgeni Malkin seems to be the last wounded Penguin to make his way back to the ice, but there had been breaking news about his involvement in a cryptocurrency scam.
Almost a year ago, Geno invested in a crypto company named Mark.Space, which was partially run by friends Malkin knew in his earlier years. The company’s goal was to revolutionize virtual reality technology. He wound up investing and losing $4 million by trusting the wrong people.
There is some cause for concern, due to him possibly facing legal issues with the U.S. government. Mark.Space may have broken U.S. laws by selling tokens to unaccredited investors. Pens fans hope that he walks away with fines, and that’s it. For the sake of the team, but more importantly for the sake of Malkin, who is, according to “PGH Hockey Now,” quoting Malkin himself, “...a good guy.”
Besides these allegations, Malkin plans on making his return to the lineup Saturday when the Penguins take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG paints starting at 1 p.m.
Witnessing how well they’ve been doing without core players, it’s even better to see their scoring continue, and with the return of their last puzzle piece, who knows what this team could accomplish now that they’re looking to rebound and climb the standings.
