The IUP baseball team wrapped up a stretch of six games in three days Tuesday with a doubleheader split against PSAC East foe Lock Haven.
The Crimson Hawks (13-15, 6-2 PSAC West) won three of four against Slippery Rock on Sunday and Monday before their twinbill split over the Bald Eagles (10-14, 3-9) at Dougherty Field on Tuesday. IUP dropped the opening game 9-5 before bouncing back with a 10-3 win in the nightcap, but despite ending the day on a positive note, there is a clear takeaway from IUP coach Steve Kline.
“We just have to play at home better, this is our home field and we have to win,” said Kline. “Most good teams that make the playoffs dominate at home so we have to find a way to show up for both games.”
This comes from the fact that in their last three home doubleheaders, the Hawks have not swept any. Furthermore, Kline’s disappointment could have potentially stemmed from the fact that IUP won both road games against The Rock on Sunday and Clarion a week earlier, but were not able to with both at home the next day.
Regardless, the Hawks were able to get one win on Tuesday, and though the 10-3 final score may suggest otherwise, it was far from easy.
IUP led 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning and was looking to add insurance to its already solid lead.
With one out, Harrison Pontoli (senior, finance) tripled in a run to make the score 7-3, and Peyton Johnson (sophomore, criminology) then walked, which set up Andrew Sicinski (junior, criminal justice) with a chance to break the game wide open.
Sicinski did just that and hit a first-pitch fastball over the right-center field wall to extend the Hawks’ lead to 10-3.
“I went up there and was aggressive and tried to put them away really quick,” Sicinski said. “I was not trying to give them a reason to comeback. That cushion is big and it gives us more insurance for the pitchers, too.”
Sicinski, who was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts to that point, may have let out a little bit of frustration on the pitch as well.
“I was getting in my head a little bit,” Sicinski added. “Anything that was coming across the plate, I was trying to hit it back to the Co-op Store.”
Prior to the rally in the bottom half of the sixth, the Hawks found themselves in some trouble in the top half. After a leadoff single followed by a walk two batters later, the Bald Eagles brought the potential tying run to the plate with just one out.
Enter Jason Madrak (freshman, economics), who was appearing in just his seventh career game.
“I just get ready to throw whatever coach tells me to throw,” said Madrak. “I just try to spin the ball as hard as I can. If guys are on [base] it doesn’t matter, it’s just each pitch at a time, just trying to make every pitch my best.”
Madrak gave up a single to the first batter he faced, Gabe Stirr, which loaded the bases for the Bald Eagles and consequentially, brought the go-ahead run to the plate. Madrak, however, made sure no one would cut into the Hawks’ lead as he set down the next two batters to get out of the bases-loaded jam.
“After the inning ends you don’t have to be under that pressure anymore,” Madrak described the feeling of getting out of a jam.
Madrak pitched in the seventh inning as well, and other than a leadoff single, sent Lock Haven down with relative ease to close out the win.
IUP led 4-0 after two innings. Elijah Dunn (freshman, exercise science) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first. In the second, Branden Kanick (sophomore, accounting) made it 3-0 with a two-run single through the right side, followed by a sacrifice fly from Pontoli.
Throughout the game, Lock Haven had more than one chance to make a comeback, which made the sixth inning even more significant. The Bald Eagles cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth and had a runner on third base, but were unable to get him across.
The Hawks added two runs in the bottom of the fifth by way of a David Kessler two-RBI single, which gave them the 6-3 lead.
Pontoli was 2-for-3 and contributed two RBIs, giving him a team-leading 27 RBIs. Dunn had a nice game as well, going 2-for-3 after being just 5-for-25 (.200) in his previous nine games combined.
IUP really had a rough time in the opening game. Torrey Roper (senior, communications media) hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to tie the score at 1, but the tide would turn far from the Hawks favor for a while after that.
IUP gave up two runs in the second inning followed by three in the third. Lock Haven crossed three more in the fifth and the Hawks deficit now sat at 9-1.
“We just didn’t answer the bell early,” said Kline. “We got down and the team got down [mentally].”
“The big thing about the first game was just us coming out flat-footed,” Sicinski added.
IUP put up runs in each of the final three innings, but they didn’t accomplish anything other making the loss look a little closer than it actually was. Zach Miller (sophomore, criminology) scored on an error in the fifth, and Colin Patterson (freshman, nursing) smacked a two-run homer in the sixth, the first of his collegiate career. Miller added his first homer of the year as well in the seventh inning, a solo shot to get the Hawks within four at 9-5, but any possible comeback would stop there.
Six games in three days are not typical for college baseball, at least in terms of IUP’s schedule, and it can have impacts in all facets of the game, especially with the pitching staff.
“You try to rest some guys because we have a big series coming up,” said Kline about how the pitching staff changed during the stretch. “I want other guys to play. This is why we play these Tuesday games, to get some other guys in there and find out what they can do.”
Five of the seven IUP pitchers that were on the mound for Tuesday’s twinbill action were freshman, and four of the seven had six or fewer appearances on the season entering play.
Next up for the Hawks will be a pair of doubleheaders against Seton Hill, who is currently first in the PSAC West Division with an 8-0 record and riding a 13-game winning streak. The Griffins are 20-7 overall.
“They’re the crème of the crop in this conference,” Kline said. “It’s going to be a fun battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.