At semester's end: A look back over spring semester

Spring 2022. What a wild ride it has been.
The Penn has, much like the students at IUP, been subject to changes and occurrences that are out of our control, but nevertheless we powered through and got to the end of the semester.
As was said above, this semester has been a wild ride for us here at The Penn, all starting with the quick assembling of a staff as the winter break came to an end. As I said back at the start of the semester, I was the only returning staff member from the fall semester.
Despite the pressure of being new to the position, the editors that we brought on for this semester handled the roles with ease. Whether it was displaying a clear ability to communicate with their writers and photographers, or a knack for editing and uploading the stories that we ran, I am happy to say that I am proud of the work they did this semester.
In addition to the skills the editor’s developed, there was also the accomplishments of our writers and photographers. Over the course of the semester, we hit our goal of having new content on our website every day. Whether that was a story or photo features, they put in the work to provide The Penn with content to share with the IUP community.
This was something that seemed hard to reach at the beginning of the semester, especially after the setback we faced when a flood happened in the office.
Something that was even more uncertain at the start of the semester was the multimedia aspect of The Penn. There were plans to start both video content and podcasts for this semester. While podcasts have yet to make a return, the diligent effort of out Video Editor Ethan Heckler has ensured that The Penn has made video content ranging from news to sports and the new series Ethan and I started this semester, “The Penn’s Week-in-Review.”
In addition to Ethan, I would like to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to our News Editor Kaylee Kassa, our Culture Editor Kiara Washington, our Sports Editor Riley Jenson, our Copy Editor Isaac Kwabena Adubofour, our Photo Editor Braden Murray, our Lead News Writer Caio Gomes and Lead Culture Writer Kaitlyn Sharkey.
An additional moment of recognition should also be given to Seth Woolcock, a former Editor-in-Chief for The Penn that helped us revamp our website, and also gave me valuable advice that came in handy throughout the semester.
Furthermore, I would like to with the best to the members of the staff that are leaving the Editorial Board at the end of the semester. I wish nothing but the best to Kiara and Kaitlyn as they leave IUP, and the best to Kaylee as she pursues graduate school here at IUP.
I also wish the best to our writers that are graduating. I hope that Molly Cunningham, Kelly Blankenbicker, Ben Spriggs, Alyssa Minerd and Austin Smith have a good time after graduating from IUP.
Our photography staff also knocked it out of the park this semester. Under Braden's leadership, both Michelle Raymond and Dora Sickles provided us with quality photos to run throughout the semester.
I would also like to take the opportunity to introduce new members of the staff. For the fall 2022 semester, we have Samuel Bigham and Rachel Kovach lined up to take over as News Editor and Culture Editor respectively. I am looking forward to working with them and am excited to see what they bring to the table.
I would also like to take a moment to thank anyone that visited the website over the duration of this school year. I hope that you have enjoyed the various types of content that we have on our website, and, if you are inspired to do so, consider reaching out to me at ffpcc@iup.edu to join our staff. We are always interested in new writers or photographers with any degree of skill or experience in journalism.
To wrap up, I hope that all IUP students have a safe and happy summer break. We all put in the work this semester, and therefore all deserve the time off.
Have a good time this summer, and we will see you in August with new content from IUP.
Thank you all for your support this semester.
