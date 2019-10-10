As many students and faculty know, October is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is the month in which people spread awareness about breast cancer and how important it is to take measures to prevent it.
This annual international health campaign is organized by major breast cancer charities every year to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for researching the cause, prevention, treatment and cure. It also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer and to educate women and men about the importance of getting screened, testing and more. Yes, men can get breast cancer, too.
One of the most popular organizations that helps spread awareness about breast cancer is the Susan G. Komen foundation. This particular organization was founded in the 1980s and has been helping women, men and families ever since. Around that same time, it launched its Race for the Cure series, in which organizations hold races and walks to help raise awareness of breast cancer during October.
The foundation’s mission is to help save lives by meeting critical needs in various communities and investing in research to prevent and cure breast cancer. It is estimated that more than 268,600 women in the U.S. alone will be diagnosed with breast cancer, which is why organizations such as Susan G. Komen are so important. Komen advocates have established a program for low-income and uninsured women to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to medical care.
A majority of people are unaware of the warning signs of breast cancer. Warning signs are not the same for everyone, which is what makes it so difficult to know when to be concerned. Professionals recommend getting screened regularly or examining yourself at home.
One of Komen’s missions is to ensure that all people have access to and actually utilize high-quality breast cancer care. Having access to good healthcare is a way to help prevent breast cancer or to treat it. All Komen affiliates are founded to support local women and raise funds.
Komen helps impact the community by hosting events such as 5K runs and walks to help fundraise for the cause. Getting involved in your community is a great way to spread awareness of this detrimental cancer. Donating is also a great way to help out the community and can provide help to those who cannot afford screening.
If any are interested in participating in this worldwide health campaign, there are resources to help get you started everywhere.
There is a Susan G. Komen affiliate in the Pittsburgh area where any students or faculty can go if they are interested in getting involved either on campus or in the community.
Getting involved does not take much, but every little bit can help make a lasting impact in the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
