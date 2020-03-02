Starting college is an exciting and scary time in a person’s life whether a person starts at the usual time, shortly after high school graduation or later in life, seeking a degree in a certain field of study will prepare students for their chosen career.
The effects of the career can mean relocating far from family, making a sustainable wage, loving what you do and having an impact on society. So how do some students decide on what field of study to enter, and is it a choice or a calling?
Most students attend career fairs in high school and in college and talk to family, friends or acquaintances who are already working in the field that they are considering. But for some, it is a calling or passion that leads them to college to prepare for a particular career.
Lauren Woodburn, (senior, nursing) has always been interested in the medical field and initially began her studies in pre-physical therapy but soon after realized it was not a good fit for her.
“I’ve always had a strong interest in the body and illness, as well as a passion for helping people and being an empath,” Woodburn said. “I actually wanted to be a wildlife biologist and work for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, but I knew that path wasn’t as lucrative as nursing, so I follow that passion in other ways.”
Bryce Carrick, (junior, nursing) entered college with no other career in mind.
“My parents encouraged me to attend college, and I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field, I want to help people going through hard times,” Carrick said, “People try to dissuade me from being in nursing, but I am in too deep and enjoy it too much to consider leaving the nursing field.”
Elaina Somogyi, (junior, safety, health and environmental applied sciences) wanted to take a gap year to think about entering college until she could decide on a major.
Somogyi’s mother told her that it wasn’t a good idea to wait, so she started her first year as an undeclared major. During her first year, she began talking with family and friends in the safety profession.
“I chose the field because it is still growing, and there are great career opportunities,” Somogyi said. “I have attended career fairs and talked with professionals in the field, and I know this is the right one for me.”
Ashley Miller, (senior, psychology) was encouraged by her parents to attend college. She entered college with the intent of majoring in accounting found it wasn’t a good fit for her, so she changed to health, undecided then nursing.
“I was still unsettled in my major, so I spoke with my great aunt about wanting to help others, and she inspired me to choose the psychology field, and since I have an interested in nutrition, I chose to minor in that as well,” said Miller.
If you are unsure where the path will lead, make it a point to visit Mary Rose Galiardi, a graduate assistant and career coach in the Career and Professional Development Center located at 201 Pratt Drive, Suite 302.
She is available Wednesday evenings until 7 p.m. She will give you the tools and resources to research the different directions that your field of study can take you. Don’t know how to write a resume or need help with one that you have written? Galiardi can help with that as well.
