45 percent of Americans believe in paranormal activity, according to the Washington Post, Whether or not you agree to the existence of ghosts/spirits seems to correlate with your own experiences.
Johnny Lacko (senior, social studies education) had an experience when he was around 13 years old. He was staying over at a friend’s house, which was rumored to be haunted. His friend ended up falling asleep, so he was the only one in the house awake aside from a cat. Suddenly, he heard footsteps fast approaching down the stairs to the basement.
“It wasn’t loud enough to be the cat,” he said. “In fact, the cat was laying on me when it happened.”
The cat ran across the room while Lacko took to under the covers, as anyone would instinctively do. He said the cat started hissing.
“By now, I’m on full lockdown mode, and I’m not peeking at anything. Then I heard the cat leave, and I started hearing heavy breathing, and it wouldn’t stop. It got closer to me, and I felt a cold spot, like a handprint, in the middle of my back. I was laying face down.”
After feeling the cold touch of a hand, he had enough and got up and went to his friend. As soon as he got up, the breathing stopped, and nothing was there.
Cecil Cooper (graduate, geography environmental planning) had his own experience when he was a kid. The house he grew up in was built in the late 1800s and had multiple families own it over the years. It survived the ’72 and ’74 floods that went through Harrisburg. In 1977, a Vietnam veteran took his life in the upstairs kitchen.
“Growing up, my father always told my brother and I that the upstairs was forbidden to go to,” Cooper said. “Of course, we went up there anyway.”
Cooper and his brother managed to camp out one night upstairs, and the room was completely shut. They sat in that room with a radio.
“The radio was coming in quite clearly, then suddenly, it went heavily static,” Cooper said. “The door to the room opened, and there was a brief shadow that came through. Then the door closed.”
He did some research in the surrounding area after these events occurred, and it was then that he discovered the story of the veteran.
Layla Orsborne (freshman, psychology) said that she has been sensitive to presences since she was young.
“When I was about 12, I lived in townhouses,” Orsborne said. “When we first moved in, things were a little weird, like things would go missing.”
One night when she went to bed, she was having a bad dream.
“I dreamt that I was in the house, and it was completely empty,” she said. “There were no lights on, but there was a dusty light coming in. Then I saw a woman hanging from the stairway, and she was pregnant. There was a large man just standing there, too. I turned around, and when I looked back, the woman came toward me screaming ‘get out.’”
She didn’t sleep in her room for days. After a week, she was in her room playing.
Since her stepmother is disabled, she had a walkie talkie ready for when she needed help up the stairs.
“I heard my stepmother through the walkie talkie say, ‘Hey, Layla. Come help me,’” Orsborne said. “I ran down the stairs and asked her what she needed help with. She said, ‘What do you mean?’
“I told her that I heard her say my name and that she needed me through the walkie talkie, and her stepmother said, ‘No, Layla. The other walkie talkie has been missing for weeks.’”
After her stepmother said that, all the lights went out and all the appliances turned on, and it lasted for about 15 minutes while they hid in the kitchen. Shortly after that, her family decided to move out to a house across the street.
They found out later that a young woman took her own life in that house because she was pregnant, and the man she was with was abusing her.
“I think in my dream, it was her trying to warn us that there was a bad presence there from the man,” Orsborne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.