Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells. When those nerve cells die, the brain can no longer control the muscles. There is no cure, so funding for research is essential.
An IUP professor in the Communications Media, Laura Kelly, assigned students to plan an event for ALS to reach 25+ attendees. Six students: Lakyn Heming, Kaitlyn Keller, Adrianne Newton, Emily Marines, Mary Stenning and Michale Taylor, exceeded this amount. The students held an ice bucket challenge on Monday in the Oak Grove.
In 2014, the ice bucket challenge went viral globally. The trend of dumping ice water on your head and nominating someone to do the same brought immense awareness, leading to more than $115 million raised for research and potential treatments.
More than 40 students gathered in the Oak Grove that Monday evening, coming together to fight something bigger than those in attendance. To kick off the event, Emily Marines gave a speech informing the attendees of ALS. She went further to explain what we can do to help.
“Today, you will have the opportunity to support and donate to this cause…” said Emily.
As the organizers of the event informed the attendees of the struggles those with ALS face, everyone listened attentively and with empathy.
“Why do I feel like I’m going to cry right now?” one student, Zemira Moore, said.
The truth is that many stories from those with ALS are more heartbreaking than heartwarming. One day we may be telling a different story, but as of now, funding for ALS research is absolutely necessary.
Students quickly and eagerly lined up to dump water on their favorite professors: Vicky Ortiz, Marjorie Zambrano-Paff, Alexandra Juya and Kelly. Students donated every time they dumped water on a professor. Multiple donations meant the student could dump water on their chosen professor numerous times!
Angela Roach from Dr. Zambrano’s Spanish 102 course said, “I’ve donated four or five times.”
The enthusiasm was genuinely inspiring to watch.
One hour and many buckets of water later, the group raised over $1,000 for ALS. Stenning said her favorite part of the evening was watching the IUP community come together to take on something so important. The students would like to thank everyone who contributed to their fundraiser. They learned so much while planning this event, and they hope the attendees learned something, too.
