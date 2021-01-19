Nobody expected 2020 to go the way it did.
People were hopeful and joked about how this would be the year that they see things with perfect vision.
After the hardships and trying times that many encountered last year, people’s predictions for 2021 are all over the place. Some are remaining optimistic and looking at the positives while others feel as though this year will end up being the same as the previous.
“I think there will be calm after the storm that was 2020,” Julia Vislosky (freshman, Spanish education) said. Remaining positive, she looks forward to what 2021 holds for her and the country.
“I think in 2021, I will allow myself to have more freedoms than in 2020,” she said.
Vislosky predicts that she will get the COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes more readily available for people. She also plans to have a much better summer this year and maybe even go on a vacation abroad.
“I also want to work on myself, specifically my diet and exercise habits,” Vislosky said. She predicts that by sticking with this, she will feel more energized and healthier.
In addition to her own personal positive predictions, Vislosky also believes that, with the new Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential administration that prioritizes unity, the country itself will become more united.
“I think that this year is going to be a big year of learning for everyone,” Hannah Condon (freshman, ecology, conservation and environmental biology) said.
Condon said she believes that people will still be required to wear masks due to COVID-19. She also believes that the pandemic will still be a threat.
“I don’t think [masks] are going anywhere anytime soon,” Condon said.
Lane Lannan (freshman, social studies education) reflected similar feelings about the pandemic.
“I think that 2021 will continue the same way that 2020 did,” Lannan said. “With [COVID-19] still being a threat, it is practically impossible for things to improve. I doubt that things will really get better and start to improve before [COVID-19] clears out.”
Like Vislosky, Lannan too believes that, with a new presidential administration, America will be able to move in a more positive direction.
“With the arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency, I am hopeful that the country I deeply care about will go in the right direction.”
For countless people, 2020 took a toll on their mental health. Isolation made people feel alone and often disconnected from others.
Lannan plans to take care of his own mental health and predicts that by doing so he will be able to be healthier and happier.
“Spending more time focusing on mental health is a priority,” Lannan said.
With so many predictions for 2021, it is important to remain optimistic even if it is hard. Nobody knows what will happen, so everyone just has to go with the flow and hope that this year will be significantly better than the previous one.
