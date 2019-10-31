“I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly.”
That is a quote from “Friday the 13th VI: Jason Lives.” Halloween seems like a thing for children to do to let their imaginations run wild. Although, Halloween is a great way for college students to get creative and relieve stress as the semester is buckling down.
Dress up while you still can.
“I don’t usually go out for Halloweekend because it’s too hard to think of a costume,” Jake Pascarella (senior, management information systems) said.
This can be a common problem among college students: picking a unique costume that is different from the rest.
Pascarella added that he hopes to see someone in a full-body Shrek costume.
He then reminded students partaking in the Halloweekend festivities not to eat any candy that isn’t in a wrapper and remember to knock on people’s door who are handing out candy. Don’t let yourself in.
Tessa Letso (sophomore, English education) said she does not go “out” for Halloweekend. Instead, she likes to dress up with her friends and have a small girls’ night.
“Halloween is most definitely a bigger event here at IUP,” Letso said, “so my tips for students who are looking to go out are [that] having fun sober is possible, and you’ll be able to make lots of memories with your friends. If drinking is involved, my best advice would be to drink in moderation and to keep your drinks in closed containers.”
Trey Cone (senior, art studio) said that he does choose to go out for Halloweekend. He thinks it’s fun to see everyone’s costumes. Cone said his favorite costumes are homemade.
“Be safe,” Cone said. “Go with a group.”
Katelyn Rayba (sophomore, nursing) opts to stay in for Halloweekend.
“I am also choosing to not go out just because I know this is a crazy weekend and I do not need anything happening to jeopardize me and my future of being a nurse,” Rayba said.
Rayba is going home this weekend to be home with her mother, who is the reason she is able to push through these hard weeks.
“Being a sophomore, I have seen firsthand people getting underages and everything they have worked for just completely messed up,” Rayba said. “I have worked and busted my butt way too hard to have it all mess up just over a party.”
Rayba brought up very good points for those students who are under 21 and still wish to party. Remember your future and your career are on the line. Rayba finished with offering advice to students to stay in groups and to make good decisions.
“Parties can be fun, but they can also change your life in the blink of an eye.”
It seems as though more people are opting to stay in and spend time with friends or family. Many of them of them are looking out for their fellow peers by offering advice. The decision to stay in or go out is yours. Take the opportunity to create memories that you can only get from here, IUP.
