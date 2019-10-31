OFF-CAMPUS SAFETY
Halloween weekend can be filled with memories that will last a lifetime.
While making memories, there are a couple things you need to keep in mind to ensure the safety of yourself and others around you.
The biggest safety precaution to take during the weekend is preventing drinking and driving.
“Avoid drinking and driving, that is never fun,” said Kyle Mudry, communications and grants coordinator of Indiana borough. “Our police department is always available to the people when needed. [Their number is] 724-465-2121, and in case of an emergency, 911.”
Another tool to use to get around town during Halloween is Uber or other ride-sharing serivces. If you are in need of a ride and have been drinking, getting a ride is the safest way to get around.
Another precaution to take during the weekend is to travel in groups. Traveling in groups ensures that you will not be alone at night.
“I know personally, when I do go out, I prefer to travel in a group because I feel more safe than I would if I were alone,” Alyssa Arndt (sophomore, nursing) said. “I know I also have people to rely on if I need something when traveling in a group.”
If something were to happen, you would have others with you to depend on. While being in groups not only ensures your safety, but it also allows you to make memories with the people you are traveling with.
Another way to be safe during Halloween weekend is to have a plan for the night. Before going out, have a list of places you are planning on going to throughout the night. Having a plan made up before going out helps outline the night. It can also help your group to be organized and in case of an emergency, you can retrace your steps if needed.
“Know your exit points, and have a plan ready, just in case of an emergency situation,” Morgan Doshen (sophomore, education) said.
When picking out clothing to wear, keep in mind that if you are going out at night, pick a color that will be easy for other people to see.
“If you are wearing all dark, all black, just make sure to look both ways when you are crossing the street,” Mudry said. “Just realize that when it is night time, people who are driving, it is hard enough to see people already, so if you are wearing dark clothing, you are just that much harder to see.”
Wearing all dark clothing will make you less noticeable to drivers. Wear clothing that will make you more noticeable, so the people who are driving are more aware and can see the people who are crossing the streets.
When walking places, make sure you are aware of your surroundings. If you see something that does not seem right, call the police department. When crossing the streets, make sure you are looking in all directions.
“I know nationally that Halloween has an up-kick in pedestrian accidents, so just keep an eye out for people crossing the street, and if you are going to drive, stay vigilant,” Mudry said.
Halloweekend is a time to make memories and to have fun. When going out, remember these reminders to ensure your safety as well as others.
ON-CAMPUS/GENERAL SAFETY
It is no secret that college students partake in drinking to celebrate this spooky time of year. If you decide to be a part of that group, remember that the legal drinking age is 21.
Your I-Card is not going to cut it if the police show up and ask to see I.D. Be aware that the IUP police will be patrolling and monitoring activities throughout Halloween weekend.
Michelle Fryling, executive director of media relations, said that the IUP police will be monitoring social media, are situationally aware and are staffed for the upcoming holiday.
If you attend a Halloween party, bring your own beverages. It may seem like a treat that there is free orange-colored jungle juice with fake plastic spiders floating in it, but don’t just assume that Kool-Aid is all that is in the drink. Make sure that you never leave your drink unattended, and if you do and come back to it, just dump it out. That couple dollars you spent on that drink is never worth your safety.
Do you remember the buddy system when you were younger? Well, even as a college student, the buddy system still applies.
When walking around this weekend, do not walk alone. Try to form a group and travel as a pack, but if you end up getting separated from your group, please use the escort service. You can call University Police at 724-357-2141, and an officer will meet you at your location to walk with you to your destination. The service is primarily for on-campus use; however, there are exceptions for specific requests within proximity to campus.
“I make sure my phone is fully charged and is on power-saving mode,” Marissa Greenblatt (senior, English) said about how she stays safe during Halloween.
Take Greenblatt’s advice and don’t get caught with a dead phone. You may start out the night with a fully charged phone, but between using your GPS and sending funny snapchats of your costume to friends, your battery can be completely depleted by midnight.
