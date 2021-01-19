On Jan. 5, IUP students received an email from the office of the IUP president informing students that the start date of in-person classes will be pushed off until Feb. 8.
This announcement was for students registered for classes that planned to be in-person this semester, not via remote instruction.
Most classes will continue in a remote instruction format for the entire spring semester.
More than a few students have been affected by this change in date for the start of classes.
“I will have one in-person requirement this semester, which is an internship,” Thea McCullough (senior, fashion merchandising) said.
McCullough said she was unsure as of now whether or not she’ll be able to start her internship in-person before the Feb. 8 date.
More professors this semester have been offering students the opportunity to attend in-person lectures. These professors are giving students the option to decide whether to join on Zoom or to go to in-person instruction. This class setup offers students the ability to stay home and complete their classes or to get the most of their tuition money by learning in-person.
“I definitely receive a better education in-person compared to online,” McCullough said.
Many students have mixed feelings about remote instruction versus in-person instruction.
“I think I learn more with in-person classes because you don’t have as many distractions as you do at home,” Olivia Tavoletti (senior, marketing) said, “but now that I’ve adjusted to online format, it’s not as hard to learn online.”
While many find in-person more valuable and worth their tuition money, remote instruction offers certain benefits to students as well.
“I prefer online classes because I feel that is the easiest way to hold classes given our circumstances,” Maran Davis (senior, fashion merchandising) said.
In an email from the president’s office Jan. 5, students were urged not to return until Feb. 8. This strategy was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the Indiana community.
“I don’t think the suspension of in-person classes will slow the spread,” McCullough said. “People will still come to campus and see their friends.”
While students have mixed feelings about in-person versus online instruction, they agree that the university’s plan to keep students off-campus to slow the spread probably won’t be effective.
“I don’t really think it will help slow the spread because students who live off-campus will still be moving in and most likely have parties or get-togethers with friends,” Davis said.
Tavoletti said that if students stay home and don’t go out as often, that it might slow the spread the way the university plans to with this delayed in-person start date.
Even though students know that their peers will most likely be returning to campus, they still hope everyone will be mindful of the virus and precautions associated with it.
“Hopefully, people are going to be safe and want to keep those around them safe as well,” Tavoletti said.
