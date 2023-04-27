During their General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, IUP’s Student Government Association (SGA) saw a presentation from SmithGroup regarding IUP’s long-range facilities master plan, senator resignations and elections, executive board appointments, the recognition of a new campus club and discussion surrounding constitutional amendments.
Facilities Master Plan:
The presenters from SmithGroup were Project Manager Allison Bishop, Campus Planner Anmol Poptani, Campus Strategist Steve Schonberger, and Principal Campus Planners John Perry and Doug Kozma.
SmithGroup is an architectural, engineering and planning firm based out of Detroit, Michigan. The firm first began working with IUP in 2009 to create a long-range facilities master plan. This was a 20-year plan outlining the goals of the university’s facilities. It was updated in 2011, 2014 and 2017.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Bishop, Perry, Kozma, Poptani and Schonberger sought out student input on the future of IUP’s on campus facilities.
The three main phases of creating a master plan are understanding, exploration and realization. The goal is to balance vision with achievability.
Right now, SmithGroup is conducting their first Campus Visit. During the visit, they are collecting data and interviews. Sometime between June and November, they will have a second campus visit to analyze, consider alternatives and create a preliminary plan. Between October and January, they will have their third and final campus visit to revise and adopt a final plan.
They’re going to be looking at empty spaces around campus and determining how they can be better utilized, in addition to meeting with students, staff and faculty.
“We’ve met with your President and Council of Trustees,” Kozma stated. “They both said to talk to students first.”
The firm also hosted pop-up engagements in the Hadley Union Building (HUB) and North Dining Hall on Tuesday.
Some students in attendance shared their opinions on the future of the plan.
Many wish to see flooding issues addressed and better lighting on campus.
Emmeline Gima (freshman, art and design) commented that she would like to see more of the emergency blue lights around campus, especially on the walkway from the main campus to the Robertshaw Building.
Casey Brown (MA, student affairs in higher education), the Graduate Assistant (GA) for the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MCSLE), stated that she would like to see MCSLE be relocated to a more central area on campus.
“Some students come in [Elkin] and say they’ve never heard of it before,” Brown commented.
Bethany Jacobs (MA, human resources and employment relations) is a GA in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions and stated that she would like to see the Admissions Office have a new welcome center in the future.
“We are in the oldest building on this campus,” Jacobs commented. “It would be nice to have a space with better parking and better access. Where we’re at now, families can’t park near the building, and they must walk.”
Additionally, she stated that she would like to see better upkeep of the grounds on campus in terms of grass cutting and paint chipping.
Another student, Dmitri Woods (sophomore, social studies education), commented that he would like to see better use of the empty space where Foster Dining Hall was previously located.
“It’s just this big green space,” Woods noted. “At least we could put some benches in there or something.
Maddie Forbes (MA, student affairs in higher education) stated that the Folger Student Center is currently “confusing.”
“I’m not sure if we’re trying to make it a dining hall or a student center,” she added.
The SGA’s Disability Support Services Senator, Avery Gretz (freshman, anthropology) commented that sidewalks near the HUB are hard to access with a wheelchair and that the building itself can be difficult to navigate.
Kozma stated that all the problems expressed were “excellent concerns.” SmithGroup will be taking every single point into account when developing the final plan. SmithGroup also had students pinpoint on a map where good areas and problem areas are on campus.
SmithGroup has also created an interactive survey they call “MapMyIUP.” SmithGroup hopes for as many students as possible to take the survey, which can be accessed by clicking here.
Senator Resignations:
The following Senators announced their resignation from the SGA:
Alexandra St. Rose (junior, marketing), the Eberly College of Business Senator, Kailee St. Pierre (sophomore, fashion studies), the Cook Honors College Senator, Brian Wentling (sophomore, political science), the On Campus senator, Callie Bland (sophomore, anthropology) the LGBTQIA+ senator, Evan Orr (senior, actuarial science) the Off Campus senator, Gima, the Advocacy Senator, Lochlyn Chase (freshman, communications media), the Community Outreach/Relations Senator, Nya Shippen (senior, political science), the Library Services Senator) and Regan Colatta-Rigney (freshman, communications media) the Student Co-op Senator.
Senator Elections:
Two SGA Senators decided to change their positions.
Gima elected to serve as the On Campus senator and St. Pierre elected to serve as the Advocacy Senator.
All other senators who did not resign or change their position were re-elected to serve as they did in the previous semester.
New E-Board:
The SGA swore in a new E-Board on Tuesday. The members of the new E-Board are as follows:
President Abigail Hancox (sophomore, political science), Vice President Thomas Oraskovich (sophomore, sociology/political science), Chief Justice Daniel Kukula (sophomore, regional planning/political science), Secretary Callie Bland (sophomore, anthropology/political science), Treasurer Brian Wentling (sophomore, political science), Director of Internal Affairs Kaylee Becker-George (sophomore, history), Director of External Affairs Summer MacPherson (freshman, communications media), Director of Public Relations Alexandra St. Rose (junior, marketing/economics) and Director of Programming Regan Colatta-Rigney (freshman, communications media).
Club Recognition:
The South Asian Student Association (SASA) became a recognized club on campus this Tuesday.
The involved students, Jasmine Mock (PhD, English literature and composition), Rochelle Sherry (junior, fashion studies), Bhawana Gurung (junior, fashion studies) and Meghna Babu (PsyD, clinical psychology) believe that this newly recognized organization will be unlike any other on campus. The SASA has approximately 20 members currently and over 100 followers on their Instagram account.
Constitutional Amendments:
The SGA voted unanimously when approving the constitutional amendments discussed at last week’s meeting.
This week’s meeting was the last SGA gathering for the 2023 Spring semester; however, the SGA meetings will continue on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. starting up again in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.