At Tuesday’s meeting, the Student Government Association (SGA) gave updates on many issues raised by students at general assembly meetings. Dr. Tom Segar, Vice President for Student Affairs and one of the SGA’s advisors, gave most of the updates.
Dr. Segar reported that the emergency blue light near Folger Hall has been fixed and is now working. Additionally, the emergency light by Sprowls Hall and the Parking Garage has also been fixed.
However, three emergency blue lights are still broken. The lights near Zink Hall, Northern Suites and the South Entrance of Wallwork Hall can all be seen with a trash bag still over the button. Dr. Segar explained that it is difficult to get the necessary parts, but IT is working to fix the lights as quickly as possible.
Dr. Segar also said that there are plans for a summer project to either repair or replace the steps between Putt Hall and Delaney Hall. The cement on the steps is crumbling, and students have been concerned about safety when walking on them.
He also noted that facilities are “looking into the viability of a summer project” to fix the flooding in Ruddock Hall’s courtyard and the area between Northern Suites and North Dining Hall.
Food Service/Aramark Senator, Alanah Jones (freshman, interior design) discussed some of the recent concerns with dining at IUP.
Jones reported that the Chick-Fil-A in the Hadley Union Building (HUB) is now fully staffed. Additionally, Aramark is working on fully staffing Folger After Dark.
Jones also reported that if any student is experiencing food insecurity over spring break, they can visit the Food Pantry, which is located on the ground floor of Wallwork Hall. North Dining, Crimson Café, and the HUB will all be closed over break.
IT Services Senator, Matthew Green (sophomore, management information systems) discussed some student concerns regarding DUO.
As of Monday morning, DUO enrollment became mandatory for all IUP, students, staff and faculty. However, the DUO app will not work for the iPhone 6, Android 10 or any older models of both phone brands.
If a student has one of these older devices, IT Services will provide you with a key fob that generates a six-digit passcode to use for DUO. Key fobs are currently still available, but IT has a very limited number of them, so students will have to verify that their device cannot run the DUO app.
Other SGA Business:
Ann Sesti, Director of Student Wellness and Engagement, was the SGA’s guest of the week. She spoke about an opportunity that she would like to implement at the beginning of the next school year.
Sesti would like to create a “Community Table” in North Dining and/or the HUB Food Court. Essentially, there would be current IUP students “stationed” at these tables and new students would have the opportunity to eat lunch with somebody during the first few weeks of the semester, while they are still making new friends.
“We’re really trying to create a sense of belonging,” Sesti said.
Sesti added that, ideally, the program would begin during Welcome Week and run through the third or fourth week of the semester.
Library Services Senator Nya Shippen (senior, political science) and Off Campus Senator Evan Orr (senior, mathematics) both noted that a new commuter lounge will be coming to the IUP Libraries. This lounge will feature lockers, microwaves and other study areas reserved mostly for commuting students.
Additionally, the library is working to add gender neutral bathrooms and extend their hours.
Due to spring break, the SGA will not be meeting next week. The next meeting will be held on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Elkin Hall Great Room.
