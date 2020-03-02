On Monday, IUP’s Student Association of Nutrition and Dietetics (SAND) kicked off National Nutrition Month with a smoothie sale.
SAND held the smoothie sale from noon to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the fitness center at the Hadley Union Building.
Smoothies were $2 per serving, and with the purchase of a $10 SAND tumbler, a free smoothie was given.
March is National Nutrition Month, and SAND promotes it by holding several events on campus.
The smoothie sale promotes nutrition on campus and makes the IUP community aware of National Nutrition Month.
The smoothie features flax seeds, coconut oil, bananas, spinach and soymilk. There are a lot of nutrients in the smoothie, which SAND calls its “green coconut banana smoothie.”
Flax seeds, along with the other ingredients in SAND’s green coconut banana smoothie, has a lot of health benefits.
Flax seeds contain Omega-3 fatty acids, which are a type of healthy fat. They contain proteins that helps the body repair cells, tissues and organs.
A half ounce of flax seeds contains 20–25 percent of the daily recommended fiber. They contain antioxidants that help to stop cell damage.
In previous years, the smoothie event has been successful. SAND brought ingredients to make 50 smoothies.
“This event is usually very popular and sells out,” Jenna Trybus (senior, dietetics) said. “We’ve always had positive feedback about the smoothies.”
SAND is a major- and minor-based organization for professional development in the nutrition and dietetics field.
There are different committees within SAND, including things like working with National Nutrition Month and events toward that. There are also public relations, socials and community-based events.
SAND tries to have a variety of events and projects they work on to help build career and professional development skills.
“I love that we are promoting healthy eating on campus,” Sarah Durbin (senior, dietetics) said. “I think it’s awesome that we can do that for the community.
“I am a dietetics major, and I know that a lot of students don’t eat too healthy on campus, so this is a great way and a great event to promote healthy eating on campus. I also like eating healthy, myself.”
SAND has many opportunities and events on and off campus.
“Our department is really big on lateral networking through SAND,” Alaina Backer (senior, dietetics) said. “I joined this department’s club because it’s a great way to get to know our peers and listen to guest speakers.
“There are also great outreach opportunities to the community of the campus that promote different healthy options. This event is a great way to get SAND’s name out into the IUP community, and we like to get our name and what we stand for out there.”
SAND is having its fourth annual crockpot cookoff, and this year, the theme is chili.
The chili cookoff event is open to the community and is from 3 – 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the HUB’s Susquehanna Room.
“It is another National Nutrition Month event where we raise money,” Saige Karastury (sophomore, dietetics) said. “This year, we will be raising money for IUP’s food pantry.
“It’s a great way to get involved on campus and within the community.”
SAND is looking for eager chili-making teams to sign up. A team includes one to five people, and it’s $20 per team.
Each chili recipe is challenged to feature at least two sources of plant-based protein. For a $2 donation, IUP students and staff and the Indiana community can sample the dishes and vote for their favorite.
All proceeds from the crockpot cookoff event will be donated the IUP Food Pantry and Help Center, designed to address the issues of food insecurity on campus.
For more information about being a part of the chili crockpot cookoff, or to submit a recipe and money, email Saige Karastury at kfgy@iup.edu. Chili contestants can submit their recipes and money by March 13.
The final event for National Nutrition Month is a presentation by Pittsburgh-based dietitian and nutrition therapist Haley Goodrich.
Goodrich will present a program, “Developing a healthy relationship with food in a weight-obsessed world,” that is free and open to the public at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in HSS Room 225.
Goodrich is a certified eating disorder registered dietitian who is passionate about helping people heal from disordered eating and cultivate a peaceful relationship with food and their body.
She specializes in eating disorder recovery, body image and weight-inclusive nutrition therapy and is a supervisor for other registered dietitians. She is the co-founder of INSPIRD to SEEK, an organization that mentors nutrition entrepreneurs and practitioners who challenge the status quo of the health industry.
