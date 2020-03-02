Award-winning sexual violence prevention and positive manhood activist Kyle Richard spoke about bystander intervention, leadership and healthy masculinity as part of his “We are the Change Here” presentation Thursday.
While at a party during the summer of 2017, Richard interrupted a sexual assault in progress by breaking down a door to a bathroom where a man was attempting to assault a woman. Richard pursued the attacker, who pulled out a gun and shot him once in each leg.
For his actions, Richard was awarded a 2018 Biden Courage Award, 2018 Orange Bowl Courage Award and the 2019 Giant Steps Award.
At the time of the incident, Richard was a kinesiology major at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Cortland. As a college athlete who had been playing football since high school, Richard’s football career was initially put into jeopardy by the shooting. However, by going to the gym and to the team’s athletic trainer, he was back on the field by the first week of September.
“I played half a game,” Richard said, “and I was like ‘no, I’m back. I’m playing at 80 percent, but I’m back.’
“I was playing for somebody. I knew that everything that had happened was going to come back because they found the person that did it. So, I had a feeling I was going to have to go through a bunch of things that a college student shouldn’t have to go through. More trauma.”
Then Richard’s story began gaining traction in the media. He was invited to the Kristin’s Fund gala to receive the Next Generation Award. Kristin’s Fund is a charity, named for Kristin Palumbo Longo, who was murdered by her husband in 2009, that aims to end domestic violence through prevention, education and awareness campaigns. Despite the positivity and support he was receiving, Richard felt depressed and unfulfilled.
“Months and months later, I’m still wondering why I can’t figure myself out, why am I not happy, why am I not happy, I have everything, I’m alive, my friends are alive,” Richard said. “The situation is a year gone now. I should be good. I’ve heard so many stories from survivors; they’re the reason I keep grinding today.
“They’re the reason I keep speaking out today.”
Hearing these stories helped Richard realize why he wasn’t feeling better over time. He revealed that, as a child, another child took advantage of him. As the other child was older, Richard felt that he had power over him.
“These stories that I hear, I knew it in the back of my mind, but I didn’t want to say it out loud because I felt like I’d be less of a man if I shared,” Richard said.
He coped with the trauma by acting like it was a dream. He hid what happened and focused on sports. He decided that no one would ever find out what happened.
“I had a smile on my face 95 percent of the days,” Richard said. “But I was sad as hell on the inside.”
He bottled it up for years, until his cousin asked him to speak at a child advocacy center on Long Island a couple months ago. The center dealt with child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence. He talked to them about sexual violence prevention and what to do in certain situations. Then he addressed the child advocates in the room. Richard told them how much he appreciated them because he really needed them when he was younger.
“They’re all ears,” Richard said. “I tell them what happened. I start crying. After I was done crying, I looked up, and I was like, ‘that’s it?’ I’m still here. I got it out. Nobody in the world knew about that. Nobody in the world knew about my story.
“I’m here over 15 years later, saying it for the first time, saying it out loud for the first time. That gave me so much power. I never would have learned that if it weren’t for the brave survivors that came out with their stories.”
Richard said he does not hold resentment toward the person that sexually assaulted him.
“It’s resentment for what happened to me,” Richard said. “. . . I know he was an innocent kid that was just predatory. I don’t know what happened to him. How did he know what to do there? Why did he know what that was?”
Richard said that, as a man, he felt like he didn’t have a space to talk about it. He urged men to find that space, emphasizing that talking about trauma helps. He said that being a man is about “being vulnerable” and “expressing yourself.”
“Yeah, I survived it,” Richard said. “But that doesn’t mean that it’s gone. It’s still there. I still deal with the trauma.”
While he pursued the attacker at the party, he said there are other ways to prevent sexual violence. There is distraction, talking to the person, having hard conversations with your friends, not letting certain behaviors slide and being Green Dot trained.
“I wish I had this earlier on,” Richard said. “I wish I learned about mental health and sexual violence prevention earlier.”
Richard’s speech resonated with the students in attendance.
“I thought it was really impressive that he had the courage to come out and speak his mind about a topic that has affected him physically and mentally,” Ian Zimmerman (sophomore, communications media and marketing) said. “I think that it’s awesome that he came here. I think he’s a very impactful speaker, and I wish him the best with what he’s doing. I hope he finds a lot more success and has a lot more outreach.”
“I think it was inspiring,” Violet Hayes (sophomore, speech pathology) said, “in the sense of you want to make a difference, like you hear about the trainings, but it doesn’t necessarily click until you’ve heard a relevant story.”
Richard’s presentation was made possible through the It’s On Us initiative and was co-sponsored by the Haven Project, Green Dot and the Title IX office. For more information about the Haven Project and Green Dot training, go to iup.edu/haven.
