A recent IUP alumnus has found success in politics. Not as an elected official, but as a legislative assistant working behind the scenes.
Alex Fefolt enrolled at IUP in 2017 and graduated in 2021. Immediately following his graduation, he began working for Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) in the Pennsylvania Senate. He began working in Pittman’s Indiana office during the summer of 2021 but was promoted to Legislative Assistant and began working in the Harrisburg office in 2022. Fefolt also attends law school at Widener University.
Fefolt describes his work as a combination of constituent work and legislative work. Fefolt and his co-workers help their constituents with their paperwork or taxes. They also clarify Sen. Pittman’s positions on pending legislation. As a legislative assistant, Fefolt’s job was to draft legislation and conduct research related to bills. Now that Sen. Pittman is the majority leader, Fefolt provides legal counsel to the Senate’s proceedings.
“My job consists of a lot of communication and research,” Fefolt said, adding that his degrees in history and political science prepared him for this kind of role.
Fefolt enrolled in IUP as a social studies education major. Fefolt explained that his decision was based on IUP’s affordability and reputation. He also has family that went to IUP.
After his first semester, he switched his major to history with a pre-law concentration and later added a double major in political science, intending to teach at the college level. His work in student government set him on a different, however.
“I always was interested in politics. I love government. I like that sort of Public Service aspect of it,” Fefolt said describing his involvement with IUP’s Student Government Association (SGA).
Fefolt was elected president of SGA and worked with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Board of Governors which is the governing body of IUP and other PA state schools. His work in SGA and with the Board of Governors provided him the opportunity to network and eventually landed him a job at Sen. Pittman’s office.
A staffer of Pittman took notice of Fefolt’s work and offered him a paid internship in the summer of 2021.
“When I was going to graduate, I had nothing lined up,” Fefolt said, noting the good timing of the offer.
Fefolt said that all of his experiences at IUP were valuable and built on one another, preparing him for life after graduation. His experience in SGA and as president of his fraternity, Phi Sigma Kappa, taught him leadership, relational organizing and conflict resolution skills.
Fefolt also got to sit down with Kevin Foster, IUP’s former assistant director for student involvement and leadership development at MCSLE, for an hour and a half every week talking about professional development.
His double major in history and political science also prepared him to research and communicate effectively.
“These degrees are perfect for learning how to conduct research,” Fefolt said, adding, “not everyone out there is going to be a doctor or engineer,” and that there is a need for skillsets outside of the hard mathematics and sciences.
Fefolt’s advice to students wishing to pursue similar careers or fields of study is to “get involved early” and “do what you’re passionate about.”
Fefolt got involved with clubs and organizations he was passionate about early and used the opportunity to network as he believes “it is who you know” that gets one the job.
“Don’t waste the time you have at IUP not taking opportunities that do not exist outside of college,” Fefolt added as there are a plethora of resources that are not available after graduation.
There are leadership, advocacy, research and employment opportunities that are not available after graduation. There are also many professors and advisors whose job is to ensure IUP students are successful.
Fefolt also advises students “reach out to alumni” even though it could be “awkward” as he believes IUP alumni want to see students succeed. He cautions against sacrificing all of one’s time to work and professional development, noting the importance of down-time.
Fefolt will graduate from Widener University’s law school in 2026 and will have several paths open to him. He can continue working in the senate, he could clerk for a judge or he work for a private law firm.
Fefolt has thought about running for office but explained that the urge is not as strong after “seeing what we can do to behind the scenes to help people.”
