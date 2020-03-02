ALCOHOL VIOLATIONS
• Jeremy Stout, 25, of Manor was charged with public drunkenness when borough police located him around 2:55 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 700 block of South Street highly intoxicated. Stout was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, according to Indiana Borough Police.
• Mackenzie Covey, 25, of Indiana was arrested for public drunkenness after police responded to a disturbance at 12:20 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. Covey was discovered to be under the influence of alcohol to the point that he was a danger to himself or others, according to borough police.
• Alicia Manor, 23, of York was charged with DUI and two summary traffic violations after police investigated an accident in which Manor struck a parked vehicle. Manor was found to be intoxicated and was arrested, according to borough police.
ASSAULT/HARASSMENT
• Kelly Hobart, 40, of Blairsville was arrested for simple assault, harassment and possession of a controlled substance after borough police responded to a report of domestic violence taking place around 1:33 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 200 block of Elm Street. Hobart had struck her significant other and was in possession of a controlled substance, according to borough police.
