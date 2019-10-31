THEFT
• An unknown person stole a PS4, a controller and games from the living room of an apartment in the morning of Oct. 29 in the 900 block of Gompers Avenue, according to Indiana Borough Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (724) 349-2121.
• Jessica Frank, 20, of Evans City was cited for retail theft and underage drinking. Frank had been consuming alcohol and stole several blocks of cheese around 1:03 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave., according to borough police.
MISCELLANEOUS VIOLATIONS
• An unknown person threw three pumpkins against a residence through a window between 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 500 block of S. Fifth Street, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.