The presidential and midterm elections may get the most news coverage, but they are not the only elections in the United States. So-called ‘off-year’ elections are the local and judicial elections held between every presidential and midterm election. These races are just as important and will influence what priorities local governments pursue. The judicial races could even have statewide consequences.
“Local government offices such as these are our closest form of government,” said Aleea Perry in an interview with The Penn.
Perry is an associate professor in the Political Science Department and teaches classes in American government and public administration.
“These are our neighbors, our fellow citizens and quite possibly people we know who will impact how our community is governed and run in the present and the future,” Perry added.
Perry also noted that students often have issues regarding parking, housing regulations/zoning and noise ordinances, saying, “These are governed by the local government you live in, such as White Township or Indiana Borough.”
The primary election is on May 16 and voters will be able to choose who their party nominates to run in the general election. The general election will be held on Nov. 7. Pennsylvania has a closed primary system so voters can only vote in the primary of the party they are registered with. Democrats vote in the Democratic primary; Republicans vote in the Republican primary and independents cannot vote in the primary.
Any student living on campus can register to vote with their residence hall address. Students who are registered to vote on campus can vote in Zink Hall. Students living off campus will have to check where their local polling building is located by looking up their registration on the PA State Department’s website. May 1 is the last day to register to vote in the primary and May 9 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. Mail-in ballots must be returned to the county courthouse by 8 p.m. on May 16.
The current elections being held in Indiana County are for Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Superior Court, Judge of the Commonwealth Court, Magisterial District Judge 40-2-01, Indiana County Auditor, Indiana County Commissioner, Indiana Borough Council, District Attorney, Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts, County Sheriff and Board of Directors for Indiana Area School District.
A full list of candidates running in these elections can be found on the Indiana County Election Bureau website.
Republicans have a majority in the county which is the likely reason why no Democratic candidate is contesting the District Attorney or County Sheriff elections. In the County Commissioner and County Auditor races, voters elect three candidates to each position. Those participating in the election only get two votes, so it guarantees that the minority party gets at least one person in each position. In this county, the minority is the Democratic Party so there will likely be two Republican and one Democratic County Commissioner. The same is likely true for County Auditor.
Some races allow candidates to file for both Democratic and Republican primaries. Most candidates for the Indiana Area School Board and Magisterial District Judge have filed for both parties.
Randy Degenkolb, Chair of the Indiana County Republican Committee (ICRC) and current Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts, is currently running for re-election. Degenkolb wants to remind IUP students that there are no such things as “off-year elections.”
“It is our experience that many IUP students are well grounded in their local communities and are in agreement with rural, conservative values,” Degenkolb stated. “Our connection to IUP students from our local communities is strengthening.”
James Smith, Chair of the Indiana County Democratic Committee, did not respond to our request for comment. He has, however, been assisting the IUP College Democrats throughout the semester during their weekly meetings by teaching students how to run a political campaign.
Olivia Wanat (junior, history) is the Vice President of the IUP College Democrats and commented that voting is important because “you have a say in who will be [on the ballot] in the general election.”
“A lot of people may think local government is not worth voting for,” Wanat stated, “but local government can still enact change if we come together as a group and vote for those who will do that.”
The position of Supreme Court Justice could be the most impactful election this year. The PA Supreme Court could hear cases in the future dealing with voting rights, reproductive rights and gerrymandering. The PA Supreme Court even threw out the state’s map of congressional districts in 2018, determining that they gave Republicans an unfair advantage. The Court also determined the current map after the 2020 census.
Two Democrats and two Republicans are running for their party’s nomination. Debbie Kunselman is running in the Democratic primary. She is “highly recommended” by the PA BAR Association and has served on the state’s Superior Court since 2017. Daniel McCaffrey is also running in the Democratic primary. He is endorsed by the state Democratic party and is also “highly recommended” by the PA BAR Association. He has served on the Superior Court since 2020.
Carolyn Carluccio is running for the Republican nomination and is yet another candidate that is “highly recommended” by the PA BAR Association. She currently serves as judge for the Montgomery County Court of Appeals and is endorsed by the PA Republican Party.
Patricia McCullough is the only other Republican running. Unlike her opponent, however, she is not recommended by the PA BAR Association. She is currently serving on the Commonwealth Court and has done so since 2011. During her years of service, she has attempted to delay the certification of PA election results in 2020 and attended a 2022 rally hosted by failed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is a well-known election denier, and the rally that Mastriano hosted had Donald Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, in attendance. Bobb also spread falsehoods about the 2020 election. McCullough unsuccessfully ran for the Republican party’s Supreme Court nomination back in 2021. McCullough was also “not recommended” by the PA BAR Association during that race, either.
Turnout during ‘off-year’ elections in has been historically low, and not just in Pennsylvania. In 2021, a total of 2,769,282 ballots were cast for the Supreme Court election out of a total of 8,727,731 registered voters. That is a turnout of 31.72% in comparison to around 60% in 2022 and 76.5% in 2020.
If any IUP student needs more information on how to register to vote on or off campus, students can visit the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MCSLE), located in Elkin Hall.
Those of us here at The Penn encourage all IUP students and citizens of Pennsylvania to go out and vote on May 16 to have their voices heard!
