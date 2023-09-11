IUP’s new student trustee, Shagufta Haque (junior, economics), sat down for an interview with The Penn so that the students may get to know her and her goals better. This is a privilege that the previous student trustee, Maura King, did not award to us. Haque was appointed to the position last semester after applying for it. Haque previously served as Vice President of the Student Government Association (SGA).
After serving on SGA for three years, Haque planned to resign without pursuing any other major student leadership position. When the deadline to apply to be student trustee was extended multiple times, she applied on a whim.
“It doesn’t hurt to just apply,” Haque said, but added that, “It just felt like the next higher step.”
Haque said her goal in this position is to be the voice of the students in a room full of non-students. As student trustee, Haque serves on the Council of Trustees which oversees the university’s budget and policies. The council has regular meetings four times a year.
Haque vowed to listen to the students she interacts with on a daily basis listen to their concerns. She said she has many connections from SGA and the other student organizations she is involved with.
Three issues Haque is already thinking about are Thanksgiving break, graduate tuition and Ramadan accommodations. Haque was in SGA when they successfully lobbied for a Fall break in October, but she was disappointed when Thanksgiving break was cut short.
“I would like to get a full Thanksgiving break,” Haque said.
On graduate tuition, Haque would like it to be flat, similar to undergraduate tuition.
As a Muslim, Haque celebrates Ramadan every year, which is the ninth month of the lunar calendar. During Ramadan, which usually lasts 29 days, practitioners fast during the day and may only eat meals before sunrise and after sunset. No food or dink is allowed in between. Practitioners also pray five times, once in the morning, once at night and three times during the say.
Haque believes that the university is not accommodating enough to its Muslim students as some professors refuse to excuse their students during class time if they need to pray. Haque also believes that the meals North Dining provides for Ramadan are not adequate.
“I don’t know how it is supposed to fill you up for the whole day,” Haque said, explaining that they need to eat large and filling meals.
Overall though, Haque has faith in the members of the Council of Trustees.
Whatever is better for IUP, that’s the option they’re choosing, but that does not mean that students like those decisions,” Haque said.
One of those decisions is the opening of a school of osteopathic medicine. Some may be interested in knowing how a university that ran a deficit of almost $30 million during the 2022-2023 academic year can afford an entirely new medical school after already firing around 80 faculty with over 100 staff members on the chopping block this year.
Haque was concerned at first, but believes that the university can find the money through donations and fundraising. The cost of starting a new school would take several ears and cost an estimated $37.5 million. Haque also believes that it is important to improve rural health access which is the stated purpose of this new medical school. The Indiana Regional Medical Center is partnering with IUP on this project as well.
Haque believes that her experience in SGA as well as her classes in economics and finance have prepared her for this position as she already has connections with the administration and experience with budgets.
In addition to SGA and now serving as Student Trustee, Haque is also involved with the Muslim Student Association, Women in Business and Student Managed Investment Portfolio.
After graduation, Haque wants to work for S&T Bank or PNC Bank and get a master’s degree in human resources or a master’s in business administration (MBA).
