IUP’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MCSLE) is hosting eight events to celebrate Black History Month.
A predominant theme for this year’s events is health, as three events fit into this theme.
The first on Feb. 7 is titled “We Gon’ Be Alright” and will be hosted by the director of Health Equity Partnership for Better Health, Dr. Marcellus Taylor. Dr. Taylor “will offer participants the opportunity to explore the historical impact of health inequities for African Americans and reimagine what health equity could look like in their localized context,” according to the event’s description.
The second, held on Feb. 16, is titled “Advocate for Your Black Health” and will be hosted by Dr. Henry Jones, a clinical nutrition consultant and IUP alumni. Dr. Jones will teach participants about how poor health habits, such as improper diet or lack of sleep, can lead to illness in the Black community.
The third event on Feb. 27 is titled “Black Mental Health Matters” and will be a workshop to help understand how racism has contributed to negative health outcomes. It will also help to minimize the stigma against seeking help with one’s mental health.
“Over the last few years especially, the tremendous stress our black students have endured with police brutality, COVID, remote learning, living and learning in a predominately white area is a large amount of pressure. Culturally we aren't taught the value of counseling and feel the need to always be strong and endure,” said Leslie Coates, the Assistant Director of the Multicultural Student Success Center at MCSLE.
“In addition, I recently learned of the need for African American blood donors to assist those with sickle cell, a disease that primarily affects African Americans,” she added.
All these events will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Elkin Great Room.
Some events will focus on Black history and culture such as the “Amazing Black Women Leaders Who You may not Know” event on Feb. 1, “Fraternity-Sorority Life, The History of Stepping and Historically Black Greek Lettered Organizations” on Feb. 23 and “Black Queer History & Figures” on Feb. 7.
Other events will focus on the impact of systemic racism and violence on the Black community. “The ‘I Fear for My Life’ Project: Research for Social Change” event on Feb. 8 will discuss police reform. On Feb. 22 the event titled “Smoke and Mirrors: The American Dream Out of Reach for People of Color” will explain how African Americans have been subjected to housing and environmental discrimination.
A full list of events can be found here.
Participants will have a free lunch provided to them at the events held during common hour.
“I want my Black students to know that IUP cares about them in all ways, educationally, physically, emotionally, and mentally, not just during BHM but year-round… As for our majority students, come out and learn something new. Gain better knowledge of what their black peers are experiencing and if you are an ally you should attend,” Coates commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.