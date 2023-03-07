IUP’s Eberly College Master of Business Administration (MBA) on-campus program was selected as one of the top programs in the nation by ‘The Princeton Review’. The rankings were included in the publication’s “Best Business Schools 2023”, following the program’s ranking of “Best Business Schools for 2021 and 2022.” The top programs for 2023 were determined through 2021-22 surveys taken by administrators at 397 different business schools offering on-campus or online MBAs, as well as other surveys taken by 29,900 students enrolled in said schools over the past three years.
“We recommend these schools highly and with great regard for the MBA programs they offer,” said Rob Franek, ‘The Princeton Review's’ editor-in-chief. “Every MBA program—on-campus as well as online—that made our lists for 2023 offers outstanding academics, superb experiential components, and impressive career services.”
In 2021, Eberly’s MBA program was ranked first in Pennsylvania by ‘Best Value Schools’. It was recognized for its value and programs that provide “a more personalized education, and thus a better education,” as said by the editors. In addition to ongoing recognition of the MBA program, the Eberly College of Business has been consistently cited in ‘The Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools’ guidebook since 2005.
“The consistent recognition by Princeton Review puts us in the top tier of business schools in the country,” stated Dr. Prashanth Bharadwaj, interim dean of the Eberly College of Business. “It is a testament to our cutting-edge academic programs, dedicated faculty, and highly successful alumni. Our faculty and staff take pride in supporting our students become successful managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs.”
Full-time and part-time students can select educational options in professional accountancy, information systems, finance, human resource management, international business, marketing, or in supply chain management. IUP MBA students in the past have consistently won national awards, working in teams on business case studies through the Small Business Institute. The business outreach centers also give students opportunities to add experience in even more areas such as facilities planning, business research surveys, social media marketing, accounting systems, operations management, and competitive analysis.
IUP has collaborated with PES University in Bangalore, India, since 2005 and with Arab American University in Jenin, Palestine since 2014 to offer its MBA programs in cohort format. Courses are taught by full-time IUP faculty who travel to Bangalore and Ramallah. Students have the option of completing their MBA in their home country or by traveling to IUP’s Indiana campus for the second year of their program, which presents the opportunity to enhance diversity on IUP’s campus.
IUP’s Eberly College is recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business; the longest standing, most recognized form of specialized and professional accreditation an institution and its business programs can earn. Less than 5 percent of 16,000 schools worldwide achieve this kind of consistent achievement. IUP also recently received the specialized AACSB recognition in accounting, making it the first to receive this honor among the Pennsylvania State System universities.
Students involved in the program have told the ‘Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools’ guidebook editors that IUP is a place of “truly stellar academic departments” and that “professors feel like family and express that they genuinely care about the students outside of just the classroom situation.”
