The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is introducing a new web system in its most recent effort to modernize the online experience for students, staff and faculty. The new system will be introduced to all the PASSHE schools before the end of 2025.
The new web system, OneSIS, will replace IUP’s current student information system, Banner. IUP has been utilizing Banner since 1998. While the 25-year-old web system is still up to speed for IUP’s purposes, the OneSIS system will be the new standard across all PASSHE schools.
Two notable changes are coming with the new system.
The most relevant change will be the discontinuation of MyIUP and the IUP Mobile App. These previously used tools will be replaced by a newer system called Ellucian Experience. According to Amanda Marshall, Director of Project Management for IT Services at IUP, Ellucian Experience “will provide a more modern, efficient design than MyIUP and IUP Mobile.”
Additionally, students, staff and faculty will be assigned new Banner ID Numbers, which will also require new I-Cards to be issued.
Marshall says that a “comprehensive communication plan” will be implemented for students to know when and how to get their new Banner IDs. Campus offices will be patient with students as they learn their new Banner ID.
This new Banner ID will be PASSHE wide. This means that there will be an increase in student data portability across PASSHE.
While some things may be changing, many things will stay the same. Marshall comments that course scheduling, Degree Works and IUP EasyPay will continue as they currently are.
Marshall says that continuing students will experience OneSIS for the first time during the Fall 2025 registration cycle, alongside Financial Aid and Student Billing. Students graduating before the beginning of the Fall 2025 semester will only use Banner and new students starting in Fall 2025 will only use OneSIS.
IUP will begin to implement OneSIS in January of 2024, with the system going live between Fall 2024 and Summer 2025.
There will be a period between Fall 2024 and Fall 2025 where Banner and OneSIS will be used simultaneously. This is to allow the transition to be as seamless as possible.
IUP is a part of the final OneSIS implementation group, along with East Stroudsburg and Slippery Rock Universities, both of which are already currently using Banner.
Marshall noted that “it’s important to know that throughout every step, keeping student information safe and secure remains a top priority.”
More information about OneSIS can be found by clicking here.
Questions about the new OneSIS system can be directed toward the IT Support Center located in room G-35 of Delaney Hall. Please feel free to address any concerns with them.
