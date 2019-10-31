The Paranormal Society of IUP (PSIUP) investigates paranormal and supernatural activity and phenomenon on campus.
“We investigate paranormal happenings on campus in a scientific manner,” PSIUP Vice President Maren Krizner (sophomore, psychology) said, “but we’ve also been invited to investigate other places in the past.
“A typical investigation entails breaking up into a group of five people, each one taking turns investigating each floor,” Krizner said, “and we try to communicate using different types of equipment designed to measure electromagnetic frequency, take pictures and ask questions.”
“I personally haven’t had too much experience with the paranormal,” Krizner said. “The club is sort of a way to explore an interesting topic and give students the opportunity to practice scientific investigation and use professional equipment in a pressure-less, safe and fun environment.”
The club investigates interests besides ghosts, such as their recent UFO hunting trip. Krizner said that the club went “UFO hunting at Yellow Creek” and spent the day team-bonding and hanging out outside.
Before investigating, members of the paranormal society must first undergo investigation training by senior members of the group. Training entails members to “learn how to use the equipment, how to act on investigations, sticking with the group and communicating with other people,” according to Krizner. After learning the basics, the members are tested in a supervised investigation.
“You participate in an actual investigation with an officer to make sure you’re following guidelines,” Krizner said.
Despite their training, PSIUP faces harsh judgement from critics of the club “all the time.”
“There are some departments that don’t really like us,” Krizner said. “It [PSIUP] could be seen as a fringe niche thing, but we really do care about our reputation.”
Primarily, the biology and psychology departments have expressed distaste for the club and its claim of using “scientific” research methods.
The club acts on a open-idea basis, in which no theory or concept of spirits, ghosts and other phenomenon is enforced as the club’s agreed opinion.
“There’s a lot of different theories, but, as a club, we don’t subscribe to any specific one,” Krizner said. “Some people think they’re energy, some people think they’re the actual souls of people.
“We don’t stick to one theory, as that’s partly what we’re trying to investigate.”
While interested parties cannot currently join the club as training is only done early in the semester, new members can join the club in the spring semester.
“Anybody who is interested in the paranormal,” Krizner said, “who is willing to work with the others and who can be respectful while still having a good time,” could join the club next semester. For now, the paranormal society, in addition to its upcoming investigations, will eventually do some fundraising.”
