Indiana teen charged with four misdemeanors, Doyle unaware of act

An Indiana man has been charged with forging signatures on a petition filed on behalf of Brian Doyle’s [D- District 62] campaign for a seat in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, according to the Indiana Gazette.
According to Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, Jonathan “Carson” Midkiff, an 18-year-old from Indiana, is facing charges of forgery, tampering with records or identification, unsworn falsification and tampering with public records. All four of the charges are misdemeanors.
This comes just a couple of weeks after a complaint was filed concerning a petition in favor of Doyle’s name making it to the ballot. It was determined through an investigation by county detectives that there were irregularities in approximately 10 signatures on the petition.
Explore Clarion reported that the investigation led by Chief County Detective Bradley Shields determined that two of the purported signers have been living outside of Indiana County since 2021 and one of the purported signers is incapacitated and unable to sign documents. Additionally, seven other people have told the detective that they have not signed the petition.
Manzi has stated that since these were signatures on a petition, they are not considered votes; and stressed that there is no evidence of any fraudulent votes being made in Indiana County. The district attorney has also said that there is no evidence that Doyle knew of the forgeries.
Additionally, Manzi has recently told The Indiana Gazette that no additional complaints against the campaign were made.
According to the criminal docket filed for the case, Midkiff is waiting a preliminary hearing that has already been scheduled for May. Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl has been assigned as the judge in the hearing. Per the same document, the offenses have allegedly happened on March 26, merely two days before the deadline to file petitions to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Doyle, who is currently a senior at IUP majoring in history, issued a statement surrounding the controversy on last Thursday. In the statement, the candidate said that despite the setback, he has met the legal requirement of legitimate signatures. In the same statement, Doyle announced that Midkiff is no longer involved in the campaign.
“My campaign is committed to working for the people of Indiana,” Doyle said. “We will not let the actions of one of our workers deter us from building a coalition that is dedicated to making our community a better and more inclusive place.”
Doyle, who is running unopposed on the May 17 Democratic primary and will likely win the Democratic nomination for the general election in November, has also said that the campaign is committed on moving to focus on other issues.
“The Doyle campaign is committed to moving forward from this incident and continuing to focus on having essential discussions about issues facing families every day,” Doyle said in a statement issued on the campaign’s Instagram. “Hardworking Indiana County residents deserve property tax relief, proper education funding, and affordable healthcare.”
As for Midkiff, at this point he has only been charged and remains innocent until proven guilty under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
