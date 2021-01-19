With students returning to campus this week, it’s important for everyone to know and understand the COVID-19 regulations and restrictions in Indiana County.
While IUP may sometimes feel like a separate entity, it is part of Indiana County, and students not only need to follow the school’s guidelines but the state and county ones as well.
According to the Department of Health (DOH), Pennsylvania is in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 limited-time mitigation orders have expired. These orders included the suspension of indoor dining, in-person learning and closed gyms, hair salons and theaters. Since the expiration, new guidelines have been set into motion.
In-person indoor dining is now permitted, with limited capacity depending on the type of establishment. For students, this means they will be able to dine inside their favorite local restaurants in Indiana.
Sales of alcohol in bars and restaurants are permitted through 11 p.m. This means that students will not be able to order alcohol at bars or restaurants after midnight.
Events and gatherings with people outside your household are still to be avoided. Though, there are no restrictions on capacity when it comes to places of worship such as churches, synagogues or temples.
Gyms are now allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, along with personal care services like salons, but by appointments only.
Retail stores have been bumped up to 75 percent capacity.
These changes happened the week of Jan. 17. There is a chance these regulations will be changing again due to an uprising in COVID-19 cases.
Masks are mandatory in public spaces. It is advised that you wear a mask whenever in public, whether on campus or not. Students should be wearing masks when entering campus facilities, restaurants and shops.
During the fall semester, students were required to wear masks on campus, when in class and when getting food. Indoor dining was either suspended or limited to North Dining Hall. About half-way through the semester, they put a limited-capacity dining area back inside the Hadley Union Building (HUB).
Classrooms are set at limited capacity still as well. In-person classes that have been scheduled as such are suspended until Feb. 8. IUP encourages students to start their semester away from campus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is only a suggestion though, and on-campus housing students are allowed to move back in before that date.
Gatherings on campus will still be limited, depending on the size and function of the gathering or event. The library will be open with limited hours until Feb. 8.
Recently, many have been discussing the possibility of there being a nationwide mask mandate. This means that no matter what state you are in and what regulations are in place, masks will be mandatory whenever you leave the house.
President Joe Biden discussed last year the possibility of him enacting a nationwide mask mandate when he begins his term as president. This idea may not be possible due to their constitutionality and lawsuits that have been filed in other states when their governors tried to enforce mask mandates.
It is recommended that students follow these regulations and suggestions to maintain health and safety for those on and off-campus.
