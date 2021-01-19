On Dec. 23, The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania opened applications for its 15th annual Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship.
Named after Bob Fryer, long-time editor of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review who passed away in 2011, the purpose of the scholarship is to encourage students who are as passionate about journalism as he was.
"For Bob, journalism was his life," Luis Fabregas, an investigative reporter, said when asked about Fryer by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The newsroom was his life."
In order to qualify for the scholarship, students must be residents of one of the 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania; however, they do not have to attend college in the area. When Ellie Hartleb was awarded the scholarship in 2017, she attended the American University in Washington D.C. However, she was still eligible due to her primary residence being in Erie.
“Today, I credit all of my motivations to the formative experiences I had growing up in Erie,” Hartleb said on her acceptance video. “I’m so grateful for having this scholarship from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.”
Students must also be current sophomores or juniors studying journalism in order to be considered. Seniors who have a semester left and will complete their studies in fall 2021 are also eligible for the scholarship.
While students must be seeking a career in journalism, there’s no preferred type of journalism in order to qualify for the scholarship. Previous winners have specialized in a variety of formats including broadcasting, multimedia, photojournalism and print.
Former scholars include some familiar names in the Western Pennsylvania area. Erie News Now reporter Brittany Lauffer and Jesse Irwin, creator and former anchor of Emmy-nominated “Pitt Tonight” were both scholarship winners. Lauffer won in 2015 while attending Point Park University; Irwin won in 2016.
Scholarship recipients will receive not only the monetary reward, which will be sent directly to the winner’s university, but will also be awarded with a plaque at the Golden Quill Awards in Pittsburgh.
Hosted annually, the Golden Quill Awards honors excellence in broadcast, digital journalism, photograph, print and videography in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. This means that winners will have the opportunity to meet and network with established professionals in the industry.
Students interested in applying can do so by downloading the application on the official scholarship website at westernpapressclub.org/scholarships. Completed applications can be sent via mail to the Press Club at Engineers’ Building, 337 Fourth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or emailed to PressClubScholarship@gmail.com.
Applications are open until Feb. 11, and the winner will be notified by April 15.
By completing the application for this scholarship, students will also be automatically considered for the Press Club $2,500 scholarship. There’s no additional application or requirement needed.
Any additional questions can be asked to scholarship committee chairman Rick Monti by e-mail at rick.monti@gmail.com or phone (412) 600-0606.
