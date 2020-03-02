Applications are now being accepted for the Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship until March 16.
According to its website, the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation offers the teaching fellowship “to attract talented, committed individuals with backgrounds in the STEM fields—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—into teaching in high-need secondary schools in Pennsylvania.”
Named after Princeton University’s best-known leader and academic innovator, the organization was founded in 1945 to help ease concerns that returning World War II veterans would not return to school to obtain advanced degrees and become college teachers. With help from private donors, the fellowship program has since expanded nationwide, having selected and supported more than 15,000 scholars. Woodrow Wilson fellows have gone on to become “intellectual leaders not only within the academy, but also in government, the corporate world, and the nonprofit sector,” according to the website.
The program also boasts 14 Nobel Laureates, 38 MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellows and 20 Pulitzer Prize winners.
Female students in the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics could especially benefit from this fellowship. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “worldwide, less than 30 percent of women at colleges and universities choose to study in one of the STEM fields.” However, of the more than 1,500 students studying a STEM field at IUP, more than half are women.
If accepted, the individual will gain admission to a science or mathematics master’s degree program at one of the fellowship’s three partner universities in Pennsylvania: Duquesne University, University of Pennsylvania or West Chester University. They will be committed to “ensuring the success of students in high-need secondary schools” by teaching “for at least three years in an urban or rural school district.”
The fellowship ensures that students will be ready for this commitment through
“a rigorous, clinically-immersive curriculum.” They also offer plenty of support by providing a financial stipend, opportunities for mentoring and access to a large network of other Woodrow Wilson fellows that are passionate about education in science and mathematics.
Applications for the fellowship must be submitted online before the deadline of March 16. To be eligible for the program, you need to be a college senior, graduate student or career changer who has majored in and/or has 30 or more college-level credits in a STEM field; shown a commitment to the program and its goals; U.S. citizenship or permanent residency; attained, or will attain by spring 2020, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited U.S. college or university or its international equivalent; a cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale. It is noted that applicants who show excellence in other ways will also be considered. According to the website, “all applications are considered in their entirety and selection is based on merit.”
Applicants will also need to provide supplemental items during the application process. These items include a resume, two recommendation letters and copies of official transcripts from any undergraduate or graduate school attended.
For more information about the fellowship and how to apply, go to woodrow.org.
