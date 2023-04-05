On Tuesday, the Student Government Association (SGA) General Assembly meeting saw a presentation from Shawn Jones, Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions, and Dr. Lynn Botelho, Distinguished University Professor of History. IT Services Senator, Matthew Green (sophomore, management information systems) also updated the General Assembly on the recent internet outage that occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Denial-of-Service Attack
IT Services Senator, Matthew Green shared information about the recent internet outage which occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
According to Green, “IUP experienced network issues which impacted internet connectivity to/from campus. This began at approximately 11:24 p.m. At that time, IT Services took steps to correct the issues and the network started to become stable at approximately 1:15 a.m.”
IT Services discovered that the network shutdown was the result of a denial-of-service attack (DoS). A DoS attack is a cyber attack intended to prevent users from accessing a network. The network is flooded with requests to overload the network and prevent legitimate requests from being carried out.
It is unknown at the time who carried out the attack, but Green assured IUP that IT Services works to correct any issue that arises. The network has remained “stable” since the attack.”
Diversity and Equity Commission
Both Jones and Botelho serve as co-chairs of the President’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusion. They updated the General Assembly on the initiatives of the commission and its future goals.
One of their current goals is to work with the Division of Marketing and Communications (MarCom) to create posters that promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at IUP. Additionally, they are working with MarCom to utilize more inclusive language on IUP’s website.
Dr. Botelho stated that she believes the “old fashioned” poster will be the best way to reach audiences in order to let them know that IUP is “making inclusivity the norm.” On that subject, these posters will also be featuring IUP’s famous and iconic mascot, Norm.
“Imagine this,” Dr. Botelho started, “you’re standing in Leonard waiting for the elevator and [the poster] will be looking right at you.”
The website enhancement would be a project between the commission and MarCom.
“I work with a lot of prospective students and parents,” Jones stated. “We want parents to be reassured that IUP has a home for their child.”
Additionally, the commission would like to host a “Unity Long Weekend,” to train IUP faculty and staff to use inclusive language in their syllabi, offer a DEI Certificate to employees who complete the training and create the President’s Student Commission on DEI. In total, there are 13 proposed initiatives, but the leading focus currently is establishing the new student commission for IUP.
Ideally, the student commission would be comprised of representatives ranging from the SGA, the Graduate Student Assembly (GSA), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Latino Student Organization (LaSO), the Athletics Department, the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), the Cook Honors College (CHC), the Panhellenic Association, the Pride Alliance, the Legend Marching Band, the IUP Ambassadors and the Crimson Tour Guides.
Jones and Botelho have also met with all the academic deans of the included organizations but have so far been receiving mixed responses from the different colleges. They hope to eventually get everyone on the same page.
Dr. Botelho said that three students, Abreeya Darda (MA, student affairs in higher education), Sam Figard (MA, student affairs in higher education) and Bennett Nesley (MA, student affairs in higher education), had key roles in the assistance of creating the commission to let it stand where it currently is.
If any students, staff or faculty have questions or suggestions about the DEI initiatives at IUP, inquiring persons may reach out to Shawn Jones at sjones@iup.edu or Dr. Lynn Botelho at botelho@iup.edu.
Other SGA Business:
Alexandra St. Rose (junior, marketing/economics), the Eberly College of Business Senator, mentioned that three or four dean candidates will be on campus next week hosting open forums to speak to audiences about possibly becoming the next dean of the Eberly College of Business.
LGBTQIA Senator Callie Bland (sophomore, political science/anthropology) announced that the Cro-Gay club will be hosting a craft sale on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Hadley Union Building (HUB) entryway area between the food court and the fitness center.
Additionally, Bland shared a concern with the SGA that was brought up to them recently. Recently, the Co-op Store had posted a photo to their Instagram account promoting “autism awareness” T-Shirts currently on sale in the store. Some students did not like the shirt design for multiple reasons, one of which being that the design of the shirt correlates closely with the Autism Speaks organization.
The specific shirt in question was blue in color with puzzle pieces on it. Many people feel that the puzzle pieces oftentimes signify that a person with autism is 'incomplete' or 'missing' a piece. This has been disproved by many organizations, including Altogether Autism, the New Zealand equivalent of Autism Speaks. The Autism Speaks logo is a blue puzzle piece.
According to their website, Autism Speaks is a non-profit organization aiming to raise awareness of autism. However, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the organization in recent years. In 2018, it was reported that only 27% of the organization's budget was allocated towards research, with 48% going towards "autism awareness." Because of these fundraising tactics, many people believe that Autism Speaks is also increasing the stigma around people with autism.
Student Co-op Senator, Regan Colatta-Rigney (freshman, communications media), stated that she will personally work on resolving the issue in the very near future. As of Tuesday's meeting, the Co-op store has not released a statement about the shirt and the post was removed from the account.
One of the SGA’s advisors, Casey Brown (MA, student affairs in higher education), announced that she is still looking for about a dozen more Welcome Week leaders for the upcoming fall semester. Students do not have to be a member of the SGA to apply and, if interested, can find the application on Crimson Connect.
At the end of the meeting, Emmeline Gima (freshman, interior design) was elected to position of Advocacy Senator. Gima intends to utilize her new role to boost student involvement on campus.
SGA Meetings are hosted every week at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Elkin Hall Great Room in the Hadley Union Building (HUB). Be sure to attend and stay up-to-date on campus issues and decisions!
