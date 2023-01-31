Carlos Kelly came to IUP this Monday to make his case for why he should be the university’s Director of Public Safety.
According to Kelly’s resume, which was made available to the IUP Community on Monday, he is a current PhD candidate at West Chester University. Previously earning degrees in Organizational Leadership and Criminal Justice, as well as 27 years of law enforcement experience, Mr. Kelly is no stranger to a university community.
Kelly has worked positions in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
“I’m an empty nester and happily divorced,” Kelly said. “So, I got nothing holding me back.”
Since March of 2022, he has been the Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, MD.
Kelly served as a police officer for Coatesville City Police in Coatesville, PA from 2008-2013. He then became the Lead Emergency Management Officer for the Philadelphia Housing Authority from 2013-2017. Mr. Kelly worked as a commander for the Massachusetts University of Arts and Design for about six months between 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he moved to Louisiana to become the Chief of Police/Director of Emergency Management for Grambling State University and worked here until 2019.
Mr. Kelly has owned his own consulting group called Carlos Kelly Consulting Group since October of 2019.
Kelly also holds several certifications and trainings including violence awareness trainings, active shooter trainings, sexual assault trainings and other emergency management related trainings.
After giving a brief introduction, Kelly talked about his previous experiences, campus safety, “duck and cover” situations and other various topics relating to law enforcement.
Kelly said that if hired, he would implement an “open door” policy. By this, he means that he would be accessible to students and anyone that wants to come visit him and talk. He would also host meet-and-greet events for students and faculty members and even suggested some fun ideas such as “Coffee with the Cops” or “Cocoa with the Po-Po.”
Kelly’s visit is one of three open forums being sponsored by the Public Safety Search Committee, which is chaired by Tom Segar, Vice President for Student Affairs and Todd Cunningham, Executive Director of IT Services. Each forum will host one candidate for the position.
The next candidate will appear be on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11:15 a.m. in Sutton Hall’s Gorell Recital Hall. It is expected to follow a similar format to the first forum. Any member of the IUP Community is invited to attend.
