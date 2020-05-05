While the school year will end in an unorthodox manner, we as the IUP community came together and tackled the challenges presented to us.
We not only reshaped the way we view education, but we also continued many things in our own homes that we would have done on campus.
We at The Penn want to send a huge thank you to our readers, as your continued support helped us produce weekly issues; the IUP faculty and staff members for keeping our university thriving during this pandemic; healthcare workers at the Indiana Regional Medical Center and all over the country for working around the clock to ensure safety and health to everyone; our local businesses for staying open to provide food and supplies for those without it; and those serving in our law enforcement and military, as you continue to protect us during this troubled time.
Before we depart for summer, I want to share a tidbit of advice for the upcoming months:
Remember, we are not “stuck at home,” we are safe at home. Don’t risk your health and the safety of others for your own benefit.
Where we are five months from now may be uncertain, but through perseverance and strength, we can overcome this pandemic.
As President Driscoll would say, “We must stay IUP strong.”
It has been a pleasure to serve you as your news editor this year, and I look forward to bringing you more content in the fall semester.
Take care, God bless and stay safe.
- Jake Slebodnick
