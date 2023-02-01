One of the main goals of IUP’s Student Government Association (SGA) is to listen to and address the concerns of IUP students. However, in order for that to happen, IUP needs to have students.
At Tuesday’s general assembly meeting, the SGA hosted Dr. Patricia McCarthy, Vice President of Enrollment Management, to discuss current IUP enrollment and other related concerns regarding admissions, financial aid and student billing.
A Look at the Numbers:
IUP’s unofficial enrollment for Spring 2023 is 7,810 students, including graduate and undergraduate students.
There was an 85.76% retention rate of students between Fall of 2022 and Spring of 2023. There were eighty-eight students who were dismissed after the Fall of 2022 semester. Most of the dismissed students had a 0.00 grade point average (GPA).
What Does This Mean?
While enrollment rates are down, Dr. McCarthy is hopeful that the lowering of tuition costs will encourage more students to enroll in IUP.
“Every single credit you take would cost more money,” Dr. McCarthy said. “But now, it’s a flat rate for anyone taking between 12 and 18 credits. That’s a huge savings for most students.”
That current pricing model currently only affects students residing within the United States. International students are still charged on the “per-credit” model.
“We are currently working to bring those savings to our international students as well,” Dr. McCarthy commented.
Dr. McCarthy also noted that her office is looking to market toward out-of-state students living in Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, New York and New Jersey. This will be done with the help of IUP’s Department of Marketing and Communications.
In addition to all of this, she reported that the Office of Admissions is actively working to bring interest to IUP through weekday visits, open house events, and Experience IUP Day events.
Dr. McCarthy also talked about the financial aid office in her report. She said that IUP has hired Tiffany Potts as the new director of financial aid. Potts is looking to reform the financial aid office.
Plans for the office include many future changes such as: Reducing fees, adding a chat bot to IUP’s website, working with marketing to use preferred names on financial aid documents and adding evening hours to the office.
It was also noted that the Bursar’s office has been renamed as the Office of Student Accounts.
Other SGA Business
SGA Advisor Casey Brown (MA, student affairs in higher education) reported that applications for welcome week leaders opened Wednesday Morning at 8:00 a.m. and that leadership award nominations also opened at the same time.
Victoria Alao (junior, biology) reported on her recent meeting with Dr. Steve Hovan, Dean of the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Dr. Hovan reported that classes are expected to start in the new Kopchick Hall for the Spring of 2024 semester, that Kopchick College merchandise is now available in the Co-Op store, and the college is working to update the elevator in Stright Hall.
Rose Leroux (freshman, culinary arts) spoke to the SGA regarding laundry at the IUP Punxsutawney Campus. Previously, laundry services in the IUP Punxsutawney residence hall were free for students. However, over winter break, the university began charging two dollars to wash and two dollars to dry. The new pricing matches those used in the residence halls at the Indiana campus.
The issue that the Punxsutawney students presented to the SGA was that they are washing laundry more frequently, due to needing their culinary uniforms cleaned often. This issue will be addressed at a later date.
SGA President Abigail Hancox (sophomore, political science) promoted students to higher positions in the organization. Kaylee Becker-George (sophomore, history) was appointed as Director of Internal Affairs and Summer MacPherson (junior, communications media) was appointed as Director of External Affairs.
SGA meetings are hosted weekly on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Elkin Hall Great Room. Be sure to attend if you are interested in staying involved with your college community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.